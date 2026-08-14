Allianz Life Introduces HealthCover Prime To Address Malaysia’s Critical Illness Income Gap

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Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad (Allianz Life) has launched HealthCover Prime, a new critical illness solution designed to help Malaysians address one of the most overlooked financial challenges of serious illness, which is the loss of income during recovery.

While many people focus on the cost of medical treatment, the financial impact of a critical illness often extends far beyond hospital bills. Time away from work, reduced income and ongoing financial commitments can place significant strain on individuals and families, even when medical costs are covered by insurance.

According to the Bank Negara Malaysia’s Financial Capability and Inclusion Demand Side Survey 2024, only 37% of Malaysians said they could cover their living expenses for more than three months if their income was interrupted.

Critical illness is also not limited to older adults. Conditions such as cancer, heart attack and stroke can affect people during their working years, often when they are supporting families, repaying loans and building for the future.

As advances in healthcare continue to improve survival rates, more Malaysians are living longer after a serious illness. However, recovery can be a long journey, with some conditions requiring ongoing care or even recurring after treatment.

This underscores the importance of critical illness protection alongside medical coverage. While medical insurance helps cover hospitalisation and treatment costs, a critical illness can have broader financial consequences that extend beyond medical bills. Loss of income, prolonged recovery periods and ongoing financial commitments can place significant strain on individuals and families.

Allianz Life Chief Executive Officer, Giulio Slavich said, “Today, the conversation around critical illness is no longer just about survival. It is about how individuals and families navigate the months and years that follow a diagnosis. Recovery can be physically, emotionally and financially demanding, particularly when income is interrupted.

“HealthCover Prime was developed to address these realities by providing broader financial support throughout the recovery journey, including protection against recurring critical illnesses and other serious health events,” he added.

Recognising that recovery is rarely a one-time event, HealthCover Prime allows customers to make multiple claims across the same or different critical illness categories through its Multi-Pay Benefit. The plan also includes a Recurrence Benefit, providing additional financial support if advanced-stage cancer, heart attack or stroke recurs.

In addition, HealthCover Prime* offers:

Gender Specific Cancer Benefit : Providing an additional payout for advanced-stage breast cancer and prostate cancer.

: Providing an additional payout for advanced-stage breast cancer and prostate cancer. Catch All Booster Benefit : Offering support for eligible Intensive Care Unit admissions and hospitalisations due to surgery or infection, even when no critical illness claim has been made.

: Offering support for eligible Intensive Care Unit admissions and hospitalisations due to surgery or infection, even when no critical illness claim has been made. Total potential payouts of up to 635% of the insured amount, helping customers stay financially protected not only when a critical illness occurs, but throughout recovery and beyond.

To mark the launch of HealthCover Prime, Allianz Life is introducing a limited-time promotional campaign for eligible customers. Eligible customers who purchase HealthCover Prime Plan 1 will receive the Recurrence Benefit and Gender Specific Cancer Benefit on a complimentary basis. While these benefits are generally available only under Plan 2, eligible customers will be able to enjoy enhanced protection at no additional cost.

Running from 10 August to 31 August 2026, the campaign is available to the first 3,000 eligible customers who purchase HealthCover Prime Plan 1 during the period, or until the campaign allocation is fully utilised, whichever comes first.

HealthCover Prime was introduced at the Allianz Health Festival 2026, attended by over 500 Malaysians, underscoring the increasing importance consumers place on both health protection and financial preparedness in the face of rising health challenges.

For more information on HealthCover Prime, visit HealthCover Prime

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