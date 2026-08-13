CARSOME and PERHEBAT Collaborate To Train And Place Military Veterans As Automotive Inspectors

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CARSOME Sdn. Bhd., Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car ecosystem, and Perbadanan Hal Ehwal Bekas Angkatan Tentera (PERHEBAT), the agency responsible for the career transition of retiring and retired Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide training to this target group to pursue careers as CARSOME Automotive Inspectors.

The MoU was signed at KYM Tower by Tuan Haji Mansor bin Ibrahim, Registrar of PERHEBAT, on behalf of PERHEBAT Director General Dato’ Ts. Amir Md. Noor, and Teoh Jiun Ee, CARSOME Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CARSOME Academy, witnessed by representatives from both organisations.

Tuan Haji Mansor Ibrahim, Registrar of PERHEBAT (left), and Teoh Jiun Ee, CARSOME Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (right).

Under the partnership, selected candidates by PERHEBAT comprising personnel approaching retirement and military veterans will be provided appropriate training by CARSOME, and placed across CARSOME’s branches as Automotive Inspectors.

The partnership kicked off with an initial batch of 5 trainees with more to come across the 2 years MOU duration. Over 5 months, the trainees will undergo a structured CARSOME technical programme and CarInspect system certification, followed by supervised, on-the-job inspection work coached by CARSOME’s expert technicians. Offers of permanent Automotive Inspector roles will be made based on performance.

CARSOME said the partnership responds to a persistent talent gap in vehicle inspection, a role that competes for the same pool of mechanical talent sought by workshops, dealerships and manufacturers. The company noted that retired military technicians bring years of hands-on mechanical experience and the discipline for standard operating procedures built through military service, both directly relevant to inspection work.

“This partnership is a true win-win. At CARSOME, we rely on skilled inspectors to uphold the confidence our customers place in our standards, and we saw an obvious match between our needs and the valuable technical skills and qualities our veterans bring from years of service. We look forward to working closely with PERHEBAT to support our military veterans and hopefully expand this partnership much further in the future, ” said Teoh Jiun Ee, CARSOME Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CARSOME Academy.

“In line with the PERHEBAT Transformation Plan 2026–2035, this collaboration further strengthens PERHEBAT’s role in a dynamic and competitive job market. We believe this skilled and competitive talent pool can serve as a valuable asset to the industry, while opening up better second-career opportunities for veterans,” said PERHEBAT Director General, Dato’ Ts. Amir Md Noor.

CARSOME is Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform. With operations across Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, CARSOME aims to digitize the region’s used car industry by reshaping and elevating the car transaction and ownership experience.

Together with subsidiary brands iCar Asia, WapCar, and CarTimes, CARSOME Academy, and CARSOME Capital, CARSOME provides end-to-end solutions to consumers and used car dealers across the decision funnel, from car content consumption, car inspection, and ownership transfer to financing and other ancillary services, as well as an automotive training institution, promising to bring trust, transparency, and choice to our customers.

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