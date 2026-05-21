Volvo Brings Drivers Face-To-Face With The Realities of Road Safety At Selamat Driving Experience

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Volvo Car Malaysia hosted the Selamat Driving Experience at the newly opened Sepang International Circuit (SIC) Drive Experience Centre last weekend as part of its broader Selamat campaign.

With the intent of championing road safety as a shared culture, the two-day event welcomed more than 240 drivers to experience a curated program designed to encourage greater reflection on individual driving habits, review life-saving interventions, and reinforce the value of safety.

Participants were greeted by an immersive exhibit upon arrival that transforms an otherwise unimaginable moment into a plausibility. A wrecked XC90 stood at the centrepiece with its side body exposed to reveal deployed airbags and an uncompromised boron steel safety cage that protected those inside – a stark reminder of one’s vulnerability on the road.

Participants tried out the Selamat Calculator, an interactive digital assessment developed in partnership with Mr Money TV that generates a personalized safety risk profile alongside an estimated financial and emotional impact of a life lost. The reflective experience drove home the weight of one’s absence and everything it carries.

Patricia Yaw, Sales & Marketing Director of Volvo Cars Malaysia, in her opening remark shared the hope that participants walk away from the experience with renewed appreciation for safety.

Patricia Yaw, Sales & Marketing Director of Volvo Cars Malaysia

Peter Yong, CEO & Co-founder of Mr Money TV, reminded participants that financial literacy is not just managing numbers but also valuing their most precious resource – their lives.

Peter Yong, CEO & Co-founder of Mr Money TV.

Professionally certified driving instructors reviewed essential driving techniques and put grouped participants onto the track to experience simulated emergency scenarios in a safe, controlled setting alongside Volvo’s state-of-the-art safety features and technologies.

Participants underwent a kick plate test simulating sudden loss of traction and skidding, allowing them to test their reaction time and experience Volvo’s modern stability control system (left). Driving instructors went through the same obstacle in a classic Volvo 240 SE without an anti-lock braking system (ABS) for comparison purpose (right).

Participants tested their reflexes and trained crucial manoeuvres through simulated scenarios, including sudden lane changes and ‘brake, swerve, avoid’ exercises designed to prevent head-on collisions.

Beyond the exhibit and the driving experiences, participants also explored Volvo’s longstanding legacy of safety innovations that shaped modern automotive safety standards, from the invention of the three-point safety belt to today’s latest features.

Beyond the exhibit and the driving experiences, participants also explored Volvo’s longstanding legacy of safety innovations that shaped modern automotive safety standards, from the invention of the three-point safety belt to today’s latest features

Official tyre sponsor Pirelli presented a session on tyre safety and performance, showcasing the ELECT™ range engineered for EV demands such as noise reduction, high torque handling, and optimised battery range. Volvo Cars electrified models, including the EC40, XC60, and ES90, are fitted with Pirelli’s latest tyres for enhanced braking, comfort, and energy efficiency.

The Selamat Calculator is available online at volvocarmalaysia.com/selamat, inviting all Malaysians to reflect on the value of every journey home.

For more information on upcoming Volvo events, news and launches, visit www.volvocars.com/my or follow Volvo Car Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram.

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