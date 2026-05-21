Born To Play, Built Closer To Home: iCAUR 03 Enters Local Assembly In Malaysia

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Following strong demand for its Boxy Retro Classic design, the iCAUR 03 CKD will begin arriving at dealerships nationwide by end-May 2026

iCAUR Malaysia is advancing its Born To Play journey with the start of local assembly for the iCAUR 03, marking the brand’s next phase of growth in Malaysia’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market.

Following its successful introduction of the Completely Built-Up (CBU) model in September 2025, the iCAUR 03 has quickly established a presence among Malaysian electric vehicle (EV) buyers seeking something beyond a conventional electric sport utility vehicle (SUV). With its Boxy Retro Classic design, off-road-inspired stance, and intelligent electric performance, the iCAUR 03 has carved out a distinct identity — bold, capable, and built for drivers who want more character in their daily drive.

Mr. Francis Chin, Senior Director of iCAUR Malaysia, said, “The iCAUR 03 has connected strongly with Malaysian drivers because it brings something different to the electric vehicle space. It is expressive, capable, and unmistakably iCAUR.”

“Moving into local assembly is a meaningful step for us. It brings together local pride and global technology, while allowing us to meet growing demand without changing what customers already love about the iCAUR 03. These locally assembled units retain 100% of the high-standard specifications, engineering standards and Born To Play character that customers experienced with the CBU model,” he added.

That appeal is already evident on the road. In April 2026 alone, iCAUR recorded 547 registered units across its line-up, signalling growing market appetite for New Energy Vehicles that combine standout Boxy Retro design, intelligent technology and everyday usability.

This growing interest also comes as more Malaysians weigh long-term running costs amid fuel price uncertainty, making EV ownership an increasingly relevant choice for drivers looking for smarter and more sustainable mobility options.

Local assembly of the iCAUR 03 commenced in Q2 2026 through Completely Knocked Down (CKD) production at the Chery Corporate Malaysia plant in Shah Alam, drawing on the facility’s established manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing iCAUR Malaysia’s commitment to Malaysia’s growing automotive ecosystem. The first batch of CKD units is expected to arrive at iCAUR dealerships nationwide by the end of May 2026.

The locally assembled iCAUR 03 will be offered in the Intelligent All Wheel Drive (iWD) variant, retaining the high-standard specifications introduced at launch and delivering dual-motor performance for drivers seeking greater traction, confidence, and capability.

It is powered by a dual-motor setup producing 205 kW (279 PS) and 385 Nm of torque, and equipped with a 69.8 kWh battery, offering a New European Driving Cycle (NEDC)-rated range of up to 418 km.

The iCAUR 03 iWD supports 80 kW Direct Current (DC) fast charging and 6.6 kW Alternating Current (AC) charging, along with a 3.2 kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) system that allows owners to power compatible electronic devices and appliances directly from the vehicle.

At the heart of the iCAUR 03 is its Boxy Retro Classic design language, shaped by the brand’s i-BOX design philosophy and defined by its signature boxy silhouette, angular surfacing, dynamic Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, and a strong SUV stance. Its classic look has become one of the model’s most distinctive visual traits, appealing to Malaysians who want an EV that feels modern without losing personality.

Engineered for both city drives and weekend escapes, the iCAUR 03 retains the core performance, safety and intelligent cockpit features introduced at launch. These include its advanced driver-assistance technologies, an intuitive digital cabin, robust battery protection, and adventure-ready proportions that support its rugged SUV character.

The locally assembled iCAUR 03 iWD is priced from RM 129,880 (On the road price without insurance, Pen. Msia). Adding to its appeal, the iCAUR 03 will also be offered with a package comprising a 7kW AC Home Charger and complimentary scheduled service for two years or 45,000 km, whichever comes first.

With the first CKD batch arriving soon, customers are encouraged to visit any iCAUR dealership nationwide to experience the iCAUR 03, book a test drive, and secure their place among the first local assembly owners.

“The iCAUR 03 is only the beginning of what we want to build in Malaysia,” said Mr. Daniel Lai, Marketing Director of iCAUR Malaysia. “Our focus is to continue introducing NEV that are stylish, intelligent, and full of character — vehicles that reflect the way people live, move, and express themselves today.”

As iCAUR Malaysia strengthens its local footprint, the brand remains focused on its long-term strategy of introducing a diverse line-up of stylish, sustainable NEV that prioritise Boxy Retro Classic design, intelligent technology, and the spirit of Born To Play — giving Malaysian consumers more expressive choices as the country’s electric mobility landscape continues to grow.

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