KLIMS 2026 Returns Bigger, Bolder And More Future-Focused At MITEC

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The Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show 2026 is gearing up for its biggest edition yet, with organisers promising a larger showcase, more immersive experiences and a stronger focus on the future of mobility when the event returns to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre from 12 to 21 June 2026.

Better known as KLIMS, the event will once again carry the theme “Beyond Mobility”, bringing together automakers, policymakers, tech companies and consumers under one roof to explore the latest developments in electrification, smart mobility and sustainable transport.

Organised by the Malaysian Automotive Association and managed by Qube Integrated Malaysia, KLIMS 2026 is expected to attract more than 200,000 visitors across its 10-day run.

According to MAA president Mohd Shamsor Mohd Zain, Malaysia’s automotive industry continues to show strong growth momentum, with Total Industry Volume (TIV) hitting 820,752 units in 2025.

He said the industry’s rapid technological evolution, combined with government support for sustainability and electrification, is helping shape a more future-ready mobility ecosystem in Malaysia.

More Than Just A Motor Show

This year’s edition aims to go beyond traditional car showcases, turning KLIMS into a lifestyle and entertainment-driven event for all Malaysians.

Spanning eight exhibition halls at MITEC, visitors can expect new vehicle launches, concept cars, interactive activities and live performances throughout the event.

Among the new highlights this year is Urban Play, a custom-built obstacle course experience designed to test power, precision and control.

KLIMS 2026 will also collaborate with RIUH during the final weekend, featuring performances by Malaysian acts including FUGŌ, Kyoto Protocol, Adrian Danial and TY:DEL.

Other attractions include DJ Playground sessions, modified car battles, racing and flight simulators, remote-control car tracks and appearances by more than 200 cars from various car clubs.

Visitors will also get access to over 60 test-drive vehicles during the event.

Major Brands Confirmed

KLIMS 2026 will feature nearly 30,000 square metres of exhibition space across seven halls, with several global and local automotive brands already confirmed.

Among the participating marques are Honda, Toyota, Proton, Perodua, Mazda, Hyundai, Kia, smart, XPENG and Zeekr.

Emerging electric vehicle brands such as MG Motor, Wuling, Jetour and Dongfeng are also set to take part.

The event is supported by government-linked agencies including Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), both under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

KLIMS 2026 has also been recognised under the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau “Meet in Malaysia” campaign as well as Tourism Malaysia’s Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative.

Ticket Prices And Shuttle Services

KLIMS 2026 will offer free entry for adults on weekdays from Monday to Thursday, while weekend and public holiday tickets are priced at RM30.

Senior citizens, OKU visitors and students with valid IDs can purchase tickets for RM15 on weekends and public holidays, while children below 12 years old can enter for free throughout the event.

Organisers are also offering an unlimited-access pass priced at RM80, as well as a five-person bundle package for RM100.

To ease congestion, visitors can also access MITEC via bus pickups from MRT Titiwangsa and LRT Pasar Seni, van shuttles from MATRADE open car park and National Hockey Stadium, and shuttle van services from 8 nearby locations including Mahkahmah Masjid, Persekutuan MITI, MATRADE, Publika Shopping Centre, Hyatt Midtown Hotel, Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri Jalan Duta, Hockey Stadium and Tennis Stadium.

More information and ticket purchases can be found via KLIMS Official Website and KLIMS Ticket Registration.

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