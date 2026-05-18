Batik Air Celebrates Educators with Special Teacher’s Day Offer

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Batik Air extends its warmest Teacher’s Day wishes to educators across Malaysia in recognition of their dedication, commitment and contributions towards shaping future generations and strengthening communities.

In support of this year’s national Teacher’s Day theme, “Guru Bitara, Nadi Negara” by the Ministry of Education Malaysia, the airline is introducing a special travel promotion dedicated exclusively to teachers.

As part of the campaign, educators can enjoy up to 15% off Economy Value Fares and up to 30% off Economy Flexi Fares when booking flights using the promo code FLYGURUBITARA. The offer is valid for bookings made from today until 15 June 2026, for travel until 30 November 2026.

Teachers can redeem the promotion by entering the promo code during the booking process on Batik Air’s official website. T&C apply. For more info on how to make the booking, visit www.batikair.com.my/my/teachers-day.

As part of the Teacher’s Day celebration, Batik Air hopes to give educators the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved getaway, reconnect with loved ones, and create memorable travel experiences.

In conjunction with Teacher’s Day, special onboard announcements will also be carried out across selected flights today as part of Batik Air’s efforts to mark the occasion and celebrate educators travelling with the airline. The initiative is intended to add a personal touch to the journey while highlighting the significance of the teaching profession in everyday life.

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said that teachers play a vital role in shaping not only future generations, but also the strength and progress of our communities. Their dedication, guidance and commitment leave a lasting impact far beyond the classroom, influencing the leaders, innovators and changemakers of tomorrow.

“This Teacher’s Day, Batik Air proudly recognises and celebrates the invaluable contributions of educators across the nation, and we hope this special initiative serves as a meaningful token of our appreciation for their continuous efforts in building a brighter future for society,” he added.

Batik Air wishes all educators a joyful and meaningful Teacher’s Day, in appreciation of the incredible impact they make every day.

For more information and to plan your next journey, download Batik Air mobile app or visit www.batikair.com.

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