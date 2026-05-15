AIA Generasi Malaysia 2026 Concert Celebrates 10 Years of AIA Vitality

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AIA Malaysia today announced the AIA Generasi Malaysia 2026 Concert, a large-scale live music experience bringing 10,000 Malaysians together across generations to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of AIA Vitality and its commitment to enabling Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

The concert will take place on Sunday, 20 September 2026 at 8.30pm at Unifi Arena Bukit Jalil, featuring a diverse, multi-generational lineup of Malaysian artistes including Michael Wong 光良 , Ernie Zakri, 3P, MimiFly and K-Town Clan.

Spanning pop, ballads and hip-hop, the artistes represent different genres, voices and eras of Malaysian music, coming together on one stage to create a uniquely Malaysian live experience that resonates across generations.

Rooted in the spirit of AIA Generasi Malaysia, the concert reflects AIA’s belief that wellbeing goes beyond physical health to include meaningful connections, shared joy and experiences that bring people together. Held in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebrations, the concert celebrates the richness of Malaysia’s cultural identity by uniting diverse voices, genres and generations on one stage — highlighting the nation’s shared journey and collective commitment towards better wellbeing, today and for generations to come.

Chai Tze Siang, Chief Marketing Officer of AIA Malaysia said: “Over the past decade, AIA Vitality has supported Malaysians in taking practical, everyday steps towards better health. The AIA Generasi Malaysia 2026 Concert reflects that same philosophy — that lasting impact is created through meaningful experiences, consistent actions and strong communities. By bringing people together through music, we celebrate how living well is not just about how long we live, but how well we live, as we continue to support Malaysians in building Healthier, Longer, Better Lives for generations to come.”

As part of the 10th anniversary campaign, AIA Malaysia will also roll out digital activations and collaborations with media and radio partners, offering Malaysians opportunities to win concert tickets and be part of the experience.

For more information on the AIA Generasi Malaysia 2026 Concert, visit https://www.aia.com.my/aiagenerasimalaysia.

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