M K Land Expands Renewable Energy Push With 29.99MW Solar Project In Kedah

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M K Land Holdings Berhad has reached a significant milestone in its renewable energy journey after achieving Financial Close for the development of a 29.99MWac solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Mukim Padang Meha, Kulim, Kedah.

The project will be developed through its renewable energy subsidiary, Citra Energies Sdn. Bhd., under Malaysia’s Corporate Green Power Programme (CGPP).

More than just a procedural achievement, the Financial Close officially paves the way for construction works to begin on the utility-scale solar PV plant and its accompanying 132kV loop-in-loop-out (LILO) substation.

Collaboration Between Global & Local Industry Players

The project is backed by a network of both international and local strategic collaborators, including support from a global financial institution specialising in sustainable finance and investments.

It also involves renewable energy offtake arrangements with multinational corporations expanding their operations within the region, while Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) services will be handled by a leading Malaysian clean energy solutions provider.

M K Land’s involvement alongside established industry players reflects growing confidence in Malaysia’s renewable energy ecosystem and the increasing importance of utility-scale clean energy infrastructure.

Renewable Energy To Be Supplied Through TNB Grid

Once operational, the solar PV facility will channel renewable energy directly into Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s grid.

The electricity generated will then be supplied to corporate consumers through virtual power purchase agreements (vPPA) over a 21-year period.

Apart from creating stable recurring revenue, the structure also addresses rising demand from multinational corporations and industrial players looking for cleaner energy solutions to meet sustainability targets and decarbonisation goals.

The project further strengthens Malaysia’s position as an increasingly attractive renewable energy investment hub within Southeast Asia.

M K Land Says Clean Energy Is Key To Long-Term Growth

Commenting on the milestone, Chief Operating Officer – Group Resources of M K Land Holdings Berhad and Director of Citra Energies Sdn. Bhd., Frankie Chai, described the Financial Close as a defining moment for the Group’s renewable energy ambitions.

“Achieving Financial Close for the Citra Energies project is a defining step in our renewable energy journey.

“It reflects our long-term commitment to building a sustainable energy platform that contributes meaningfully to Malaysia’s low-carbon transition.

“Beyond infrastructure, this project represents our belief in the future of clean energy as a driver of economic resilience and regional competitiveness,” he said.

He added that the initiative also strengthens the Group’s role in supporting Malaysia’s net-zero aspirations.

Builds On Earlier Solar Success In Perak

The latest development builds on M K Land’s earlier renewable energy venture through Solar Citra’s first large-scale solar PV plant in Mukim Lembah Beriah, Perak.

Developed under Malaysia’s Large-Scale Solar 4 (LSS4) programme, the 10.95MW facility currently supplies renewable energy to Tenaga Nasional Berhad under a long-term power purchase agreement.

The project marked the Group’s successful entry into the utility-scale renewable energy sector.

Supporting Malaysia’s Energy Transition Roadmap

Large-scale renewable energy projects such as this are increasingly seen as important in supporting Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), which calls for stronger collaboration between developers, financiers, technology providers and corporate energy buyers.

Aligned with the NETR framework, the Citra Energies solar PV project reflects M K Land Holdings Berhad’s ongoing commitment towards supporting Malaysia’s long-term net-zero goals by 2050.

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