Syahirah Launches New Eau De Parfum Collection With “Syahirah Aura On” Campaign At MyTown KL

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Fragrance brand Syahirah has unveiled its latest Eau De Parfum collection in partnership with Watsons Malaysia at MyTown KL, marking a bold new chapter in fragrance expression where scent, style and energy come together in one unforgettable launch experience.

Designed for today’s modern, expressive women, the new collection invites consumers to explore their individuality through scent and step into their moment with confidence. This launch also marks a vibrant brand refresh, evolving Syahirah into a younger, trendier fragrance for the new generation.

The launch introduces six new fragrances with two distinct themes — World Wanderlust and Soft Rebellion — designed to reflect personalities, moods, and everyday vibes. Each scent is crafted with long-lasting performance of up to 24 hours.

“Syahirah Aura On” is described as more than just a tagline — it’s a mindset for today’s generation, showing up as your true self, owning your mood, and expressing who you are without limits.

Syahirah fragrances are crafted with a strong focus on quality, using ingredients approved by the International Fragrance Association (IFRA) and offering the assurance of halal-certified scents.

Guided by the idea of “Scents Without Borders”, the brand invites everyone to explore a world of fragrance without limits where you can freely express your vibe and discover a scent that truly represents you.

The “Aura On” campaign serves as the central concept behind the launch, encouraging consumers to embrace their individuality and express themselves with confidence.

To reinforce this refreshed identity and resonate with a younger demographic, the brand has also introduced a new campaign jingle.

Speaking at the launch, Jay Aquino stated that the new collection is intended to transcend traditional fragrance by connecting with modern lifestyle trends.

He stated that the campaign emphasises personal expression, with each scent meticulously designed to suit different moods while maintaining high performance.

“With the launch of our new Eau De Parfum collection, we wanted to create more than just fragrances. We wanted to create a movement that resonates with today’s generation,” said Jay Aquino.

The event also featured the introduction of Aufahanie as Syahirah’s latest brand ambassador, further highlighting the brand’s shift toward a more contemporary and expressive image.

The new Syahirah Eau De Parfum collection is now available at Watsons outlets nationwide, as well as through its online store.

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