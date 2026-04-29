Malaysia’s Youngest Solo Art Exhibitor Debuts At Sunway Square Mall

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A successful month-long art exhibition in Sunway Square Mall by two-year-old prodigy Titus Ren Khoo-Selbaraju, has earned him recognition by Parenthood Records as the “Youngest Artist in Malaysia to Hold a Solo Art Exhibition”, marking a significant milestone in his early artistic journey.

Held at the mall’s level one indoor plaza throughout April, the exhibition known as A New Dawn marked a significant milestone in Malaysia’s creative scene, positioning Titus Ren as the youngest solo art exhibitor in the country.

A New Dawn featured 13 original artworks, each hand-painted by the young artist.

The showcase featured 13 original artworks, each hand-painted by the young artist. Working purely from instinct and inspiration, his pieces explore a vivid interplay of colours, ranging from bold contrasts to harmonious blends, resulting in compositions that are both expressive and unfiltered.

Despite his age and the absence of any formal artistic training or family background in the arts, Titus Ren has demonstrated a natural flair for painting, especially with remarkable sensitivity to colour and form.

Titus Ren and his parents happily exploring A New Dawn exhibition at L1 Indoor Plaza.

“Titus Ren showed an early sensitivity to colour — he could recognise shades like turquoise and maroon at a very young age,” shared his mother, Tiffany Khoo.

“He first started painting when he was just over one year old. It began casually when we were doing paint-by-numbers, and we let him explore behind the canvas. What he created was unexpectedly abstract, expressive, and visually striking,” she explained.

Titus with his parents, Seth Wai Kit Selbaraju and Tiffany Khoo accepting the award from Parenthood Records.

The exhibition also reflects Sunway Square Mall’s ongoing commitment to fostering community engagement and providing a platform for unique and emerging talents. By hosting A New Dawn, the mall reinforces its role as more than a retail destination, serving as a space for community connection and shared experiences.

“It has been truly heartening to see families, shoppers and art lovers come together to experience Titus Ren’s work. There’s something very pure about the way he creates, and we’re grateful to have been part of his journey by giving him a platform to share that with the community,” said Albert Cheok, Senior Director of Sunway Square Mall.

Titus Ren’s art has drawn attention from visitors and collectors alike, with several pieces sold for thousands of ringgit.

A New Dawn exhibition will conclude on 30 April 2026, leaving a strong impression on visitors and marking the beginning of what promises to be an extraordinary artistic journey for Titus Ren. Visit Sunway Square Mall’s social media (@sunwaysquaremall), for updated information about Titus Ren’s exhibition.

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