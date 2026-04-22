Joint Letter To The Prime Minister Of Malaysia On The Proposed Social Media Ban For Under-16s

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The following is a joint letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the proposed social media ban for those under 16 by civil society organisations in Malaysia.

YAB Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim,

We, the undersigned civil society organisations (CSOs) and individuals, urge the government to immediately withdraw plans to ban social media for children under 16. We understand that public concerns are at a peak, and there is no denying that social media companies have increasingly posed challenges to the wellbeing of children and all social media users in recent years. We also understand that the government’s aim to protect children and young people from online harm and the negative impact of social media on their wellbeing is consistent with Article 19 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which requires States to take measures to protect children from violence (both physical and mental), abuse and maltreatment.

While framed as a protective measure, this proposed blanket ban on social media for children under 16, expected to be implemented by June 2026, is misguided and disproportionate, and it risks undermining the privacy and freedom of expression of all social media users, both adults and children. It does not address the systemic and structural drivers of harm in digital spaces and may ultimately prove ineffective. Far from solving the problem, it threatens to entrench it.

It is critical that we adopt evidence-based, rights-respecting regulations grounded in nuance, rather than a total prohibition on children under 16 from participating in the digital world. Children do not need to be excluded from digital spaces; instead, they need protection within them, along with the skills and safeguards to participate safely and meaningfully.

Malaysia stands at a critical juncture for reform. The government must reject simplistic, punitive restrictions and instead pursue a rights-based, evidence-driven agenda that confronts the root causes of online harm: platform design, exploitative business models, invasive data practices, and weak regulatory accountability.

It should be noted that the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, in its recent Concluding Observations on Malaysia (February 2026), expressed concern that the government’s steps to ensure inclusive digital access for children remain inadequate. The Committee raised that “there is a lack of digital literacy and a significant digital divide; age-based prohibition and control over access to social media, as limiting children’s access to age-appropriate information and online child-friendly platforms; and limited guarantee of privacy protection”. The Committee also recommended that Malaysia “adopt a child rights-based approach to the implementation of the Online Safety Act 2025”.

A. WE RECOMMEND THE FOLLOWING REFORM AGENDA FOR MALAYSIA, AND URGE THE GOVERNMENT TO IMMEDIATELY:

Withdraw the proposed blanket ban on social media for children under 16 and ensure all reforms undergo full parliamentary scrutiny and meaningful and inclusive public consultation. Introduce comprehensive and robust platform regulation aligned with constitutional and international human rights standards, including the Federal Constitution (Article 8 and 10), Child Act 2001 (Preamble), and Malaysia’s commitments under the UDHR, UNCRC, and ICCPR. Mandate Human Rights Due Diligence and Child Rights Impact Assessments (CRIAs) for digital services to identify and mitigate risks, specifically regarding children’s rights. Adopt a whole-of-society approach that proactively engages with civil society, children, parents, and health services to develop comprehensive strategies for safeguarding individuals from online harm.

B. OUR MAIN CONCERNS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

1. Any such ban must be subject to the full legislative process and should not bypass parliamentary scrutiny The government is looking to introduce the ban through a Child Protection Code (CPC) under the Online Safety Act (ONSA). However, ONSA lacks clarity and strong safeguards for fundamental rights. Imposing a ban via subsidiary legislation that contradicts the Parent Act (which focuses on making environments safer rather than prohibition) raises serious concerns of executive overreach and circumvents democratic debate.

2. The ban undermines children’s human rights Children have rights to safety, privacy, and freedom of expression in digital environments as affirmed by UNCRC General Comment 25. A blanket ban:

Shifts responsibility away from platforms onto users.

Suppresses children’s rights to learn, communicate, and participate in society.

May drive children to less regulated and potentially more dangerous spaces like the “dark web”.

Erodes privacy due to intrusive age verification mechanisms.

Creates a “cliff-edge” phenomenon where children are suddenly exposed to high-risk environments at age 16 without prior preparation.

3. Enforcing the social media ban through age verification undermines the rights of all users Mandatory electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification using government-issued documents (MyKad, MyDigital ID) involves expanding surveillance and mass data collection. Such measures risk exclusion and discrimination against at-risk communities without recognized identity documents. Over 400 security and privacy scientists called for a moratorium on age-assurance technologies in March 2026 until their effectiveness and societal implications are proven.

4. Building resilience through a whole-of-society approach The government must prioritize empowering young people with digital literacy, critical thinking education, and accessible mental health support services.

C. CONCLUSION

We reiterate that the proposed blanket social media ban does not address the root issues of social media companies’ business models. Platforms and their exploitative practices should be regulated and held accountable, rather than prohibiting children from accessing the digital world.

Respectfully,

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) & Individuals

Endorsed by:

Malaysian Civil Society Organisations:

ARTICLE 19 Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) Sinar Project Advocates for Non-Discrimination and Access to Knowledge (ANAK) All Women’s Action Society (AWAM) Association of Women Lawyers (AWL) BERSIH Sabah Beyond Borders Borneo Komrad Buku Jalanan Chow Kit Cahaya Society Child Rights Coalition Malaysia (CRCM) Childline Foundation CRIB Foundation (Child Rights Innovation & Betterment) ECPAT Malaysia Family Frontiers Federasi Pemuda Kebangsaan Filsufi. & Co Freedom Film Network Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia (GBM) Gabungan Pilihan Raya Bersih dan Adil (BERSIH) Gerakan Belia Sepunjabi Malaysia (GBSM) Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) Greater Equitable Measures (GEM) Hayat Initiative to Promote Tolerance and Prevent Violence (INITIATE.MY) JEJAKA Justice for Sisters Kemban Kolektif KL Queer Space Lawyer Kamek, Sarawak Liga Rakyat Demokratik MANDIRI MonstersAmong Us (MAU) Movement for Change, Sarawak (MoCS) Here is the list of organizations formatted without the numbers: North South Initiative OCSEA Working Group Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) PEN Malaysia Persatuan Kesedaran Komuniti Selangor (EMPOWER) Persatuan Pemangkin Daya Masyarakat (PPDM) Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor (PSWS) Project Stability and Accountability for Malaysia (Projek SAMA) PurpleLily Social Association Kuching Pusat KOMAS Relate Mental Health Malaysia Reformartsi SIS Forum (Malaysia) SIUMAN Collective Squimp Tech Solutions Suara Rakyat Malaysia (SUARAM) TawauKini The OKU Rights Matter Project The Talisman Project Vanguards4Change Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) Yayasan Chow Kit

Regional and International Civil Society Organisations:

5Rights Foundation Aliansi Jurnalis Independen (AJI) Indonesia ALTSEAN-Burma ASEAN SOGIE Caucus Asia Freedom Network Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA) Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR) Cambodian Journalists Alliance Association (CamboJA) Child Rights International Network (CRIN) CIVICUS: World Alliance for Citizen Participation Community Legal Education Center (CLEC), Cambodia Cracked But Unbroken Digital Rights Nepal (DRN) Engage Media Foundation for Media Alternatives (FMA) KontraS (Indonesia) National Union of Journalists Philippines (NUJP) Progressive Voice PurpleCode Collective Sitt Nyein Pann Foundation, Myanmar (Burma) Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SAFEnet) Tech Global Institute Tifa Foundation, Indonesia Timor Leste Journalists’ Association (AJTL) UP Internet Freedom Network YAPPIKA-ActionAid

Individuals:

Dato’ Dr Amar-Singh HSS, Consultant Paediatrician, Child-Disability

Activist Dr. Mahyuddin Ahmad Abdul Rahman Jesse Adam Halim, Human Rights Defender Rizlan Bin Ghazali, Lawyer

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