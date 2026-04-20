Sunway Lagoon Mart Opens At Sunway Pyramid, Bringing SCKL Experience Into Retail

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Sunway Lagoon has officially opened Sunway Lagoon Mart, marking an expansion of its retail arm with a dedicated space that brings together merchandise from across Sunway City Kuala Lumpur (SCKL) in one cohesive offering.

Located at Sunway Pyramid Mall, the store features a curated selection of products inspired by the experiences, attractions, and brands within SCKL. Designed as a family-friendly retail space, it allows visitors to extend their time beyond the parks through a variety of keepsakes, collectibles, and locally inspired merchandise.

Expanding the SCKL Experience Through Retail

Sunway Lagoon Mart builds on the broader SCKL ecosystem by introducing a centralised retail concept that showcases merchandise from across the integrated township. This includes character-driven products and collaborations that reflect the diversity of Sunway’s offerings.

The store features mascots representing various Sunway business units, including Gogo and Bebe from Sunway Lagoon, Samson and Sophia from Sunway University, Leo and Leona from Sunway Pyramid Mall, Squarrel from Sunway Square Mall, Elfie from Sunway Medical Centre, and Guink from Sunway Multicare Pharmacy.

These characters are brought to life through a range of merchandise, offering visitors a meaningful way to connect with the wider SCKL experience.

Official Opening Ceremony

The opening of Sunway Lagoon Mart was officiated by Sunway Group Senior Managing Director Dato K.L. Tan, alongside key representatives from Sunway Malls and Sunway Theme Parks, including CEO Chan Hoi Choy, Senior General Manager of Sunway Pyramid Malls Jason Chin, Senior Director of Leasing Michael Poh, CEO of Sunway Theme Parks Calvin Ho, CFO Kong Beng Kuin, and Senior General Manager of Operations Nurul Nuzairi.

The launch marks a significant milestone in strengthening the integration between Sunway Lagoon and the wider SCKL ecosystem, enhancing how visitors engage with the brand beyond the theme park experience.

Exclusive Merchandise and Souvenirs

Sunway Lagoon Mart offers a wide range of products, including mascot plushies, Sunway Tiny Toys, Montigo x Sunway Lagoon bottles, Inside Scoop blind boxes, and Gogo & Bebe Wonderland plushies.

In addition to character merchandise, the store also features Malaysian-inspired souvenirs and memorabilia, allowing both local and international visitors to take home a piece of their SCKL experience.

The retail mix will also be refreshed regularly with seasonal releases and limited-edition collections, ensuring new offerings throughout the year.

A New Retail Touchpoint in SCKL

Strategically located at Sunway Pyramid Mall, Sunway Lagoon Mart serves as an accessible retail touchpoint within Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, connecting visitors to the broader Sunway experience through curated merchandise.

The store operates daily from 10am to 10pm and welcomes shoppers, park visitors, and the general public. For updates on upcoming initiatives, collaborations, and experiences, visitors can follow Sunway Lagoon Mart on its social media platforms.

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