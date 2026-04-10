Dyson Announces IVE’s Jang Won Young as Asia Pacific Ambassador for Dyson Hair Devices

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dyson has appointed Kpop artist Jang Won Young of IVE as an Ambassador for Dyson Hair Devices in Asia Pacific. As Dyson continues in engineering-led innovation, the partnership will support upcoming campaigns, with Jang helping to showcase Dyson Beauty’s latest styling technologies in the region.

Dyson Beauty’s partnership with Jang underscores how her relentless curiosity, versatility, and commitment to personal expression align with Dyson’s mission to engineer high performance beauty technologies that protect hair from extreme heat.

Kathleen Pierce, President of Dyson Beauty, commented: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Jang Won Young, an influential talent whose style resonates across Asia Pacific. As a proud Dyson Airwrap owner, she embodies the balance of beauty, performance, and self- expression that Dyson champions. Together, we look forward to inspiring a new chapter of intelligent, damage-reducing styling for consumers.”

Partnership rooted in innovation and self-expression

With five consecutive million-seller records and a dedicated fanbase spanning cultures and age groups, Jang has become one of Asia’s most recognised beauty and fashion icons. Her expressive performance style paired with her signature healthy, glossy hair, has made her a natural fit for Dyson’s technology-driven approach to hair health.

“As an artist, my hair plays a big part in completing every concept I take on,” said Jang Won Young.

“The Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x™ is my go-to styling tool because it helps me experiment with looks while keeping my hair healthy. I’m excited to be partnering with Dyson across Asia Pacific and to share new styling inspiration with fans,” she added.

Dyson’s continued investment in beauty innovation

Dyson continues to expand its beauty portfolio globally following its £500 million investment announced in 2022, which accelerates research in hair science and advanced engineering. Recent launches include the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x™ multistyler and the Dyson Supersonic r™ hair dryer, along with the Dyson Omega™ nourishing formulation range.

These innovations reinforce Dyson’s longterm commitment to developing hair technologies that deliver fast, effortless styling while protecting hair health.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.