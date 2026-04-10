BIG CARING Group Unveils High-Tech Klang Distribution Centre to Power Nationwide Expansion

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BIG CARING Group today unveiled its new Distribution Centre in Klang alongside a centralised corporate headquarters, marking a significant step forward in how the Group is strengthening its operational model and supply chain capabilities through innovation.

As Malaysia’s largest retail pharmacy and healthcare group, BIG CARING Group operates over 600 retail pharmacy stores nationwide across its brands – BIG, CARiNG, Georgetown, Ting and Wellings, alongside more than 5,000 healthcare partner touchpoints spanning hospitals, clinics, and physiotherapy centres. With increasing scale across its network, the Group now handles over 90,000 order lines on average each day at its Distribution Centre.

Automation at BIG CARING Group’s Distribution Center enables the warehouse team to handle higher volumes with greater consistency.

Lim Sin Yin, Executive Director of BIG CARING Group shared that the development of the automated-driven Distribution Centre was driven by lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, where unpredictable demand patterns and strained supply chains exposed the limitations of traditional operating models and that efficiency alone is not enough.

“At BIG CARING Group, we believe that strengthening our operations and supply chain is just as important as delivering care itself. It begins with how we plan demand, anticipate needs, and position supply. This Distribution Centre is a high-performance engine that connects planning to execution, allowing us to manage complexity with greater control and structure.

“Today, we operate with greater visibility, agility and intelligence via a more connected ecosystem where AI supports planning, automation enables execution and people remain central to decision-making. At this scale, efficiency is not optional, but a capability and responsibility that we must deliver on every day.”

Ms Lim Sin Yin, Executive Director of BIG CARING Group shares the vision behind the development of the Distribution Centre.

The new Distribution Centre has been designed as an integrated, automation-driven facility, bringing together robotics, warehouse control systems and inventory management platforms into a single coordinated ecosystem. Its proximity to Port Klang strengthens inbound supply chain efficiency and supports more reliable distribution nationwide.

Upstream, the Group has strengthened its demand planning capabilities through AI-driven smart replenishment systems. These systems analyse real-time sales patterns, anticipate demand shifts across locations, and optimise inventory positioning across its network, enabling a more predictive approach to planning.

Downstream, the facility deploys a combination of solutions tailored to different inventory profiles, including Tote-to-Person systems for lower-frequency items and Shelf-to-Person and fast-moving solutions for higher-frequency products, including medicines. In total, more than 160 robots and 700 racks operate within the system, supporting higher storage density through optimised vertical use of space and faster fulfilment.

Over 160 robots support faster fulfilment with picking efficiency improved by 76.5% and picking accuracy reaching 99.8%.

Since implementation, the system has improved picking efficiency by 76.5% and achieved picking accuracy of 99.8%.

Beyond systems and technology, the real transformation is seen in how the warehouse teams work. With items brought directly to personnel, this reduces manual movement, lower physical strain and enables teams to handle higher volumes of orders with greater consistency.

View of BIG CARING Group’s automated-driven Distribution Centre.

Complementing the Distribution Centre is BIG CARING Group’s new corporate headquarters, which brings its teams together under one roof to strengthen collaboration, support faster decision-making, and improve alignment across the organisation.

Moving forward, BIG CARING Group will continue to build on this foundation towards a future-ready supply chain, strengthening how it operates with speed, accuracy, flexibility and resilience. These efforts form part of the Group’s broader innovation pillar.

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