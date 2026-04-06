Petron Spreads Joy Nationwide with “Pasti OK, Pasti Bermakna” Ramadan & Hari Raya CSR Initiatives

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This Ramadan and in celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Petron Malaysia brought its Pasti OK, Pasti Bermakna promise to life through community-focused activities as part of the “Jelajah Ramadan Bersama RTM Edisi ke-14″.

Marking its third year of participating in the Jelajah series, Petron promoted the spirit of Ramadan and extended the values of compassion, inclusivity, and generosity into Hari Raya preparations, ensuring that underserved local communities — regardless of religion, race or ethnicity — could celebrate both the fasting month and the festive season in togetherness and joy.

“Ramadan and Hari Raya remind us that every journey carries meaning, especially when it brings us closer to family, community and one another.

“Through this campaign, we ensure that every stop, interaction, and shared moment truly reflected our promise of Pasti OK, Pasti Bermakna, which means Definitely OK, Definitely Meaningful,” said Wan Adibah Azian Mahmood, Marketing Manager of Petron Malaysia.

Unique highlights of the campaign included:

Selangor

Jelajah Ramadan Selangor – Meals and goodie bags giveaway at Hospital Serdang, Selangor.

Distributed cookies prepared by inmates of Penjara Kajang to welfare centres and orphanages.

Sponsored 240 goodie bags for heart patients and 140 packed meals for staff at Hospital Serdang.

Sponsored Hari Raya clothing for 40 children from Pertubuhan Rumah Anak

Yatim/Miskin Kuala Langat in collaboration with Majlis Agama Islam Selangor

(MAIS) and Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan (YIDE), Lembaga Zakat Selangor and Jakel Malaysia.

Yatim/Miskin Kuala Langat in collaboration with Majlis Agama Islam Selangor (MAIS) and Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan (YIDE), Lembaga Zakat Selangor and Jakel Malaysia. Contributed 6 Gasul cylinders for cooking events at RTM HQ which was

distributed to customers at two of our Klang Valley Petron stations.

Negeri Sembilan

Jelajah Ramadan Negeri Sembilan – Raya clothing donation to Sekolah Kanak-Kanak Rembau.

Donated Raya clothing to children from Sekolah Kanak-Kanak Rembau (Taman

Seri Puteri).

Seri Puteri). Sponsored free RM30 fuel for 30 cars and RM5 for 20 motorbikes.

Contributed 6 Gasul cylinders for Babas and village cooking programmes.

Pahang

Donated Raya clothing and school bags to 17 children from Rumah Anak-Anak

Yatim Kuantan.

Yatim Kuantan. Free cendol for new registered PMiles users.

Provided free health checks for 26 people in partnership with Majlis Ugama Islam dan Adat Resam Melayu Pahang (MUIP) Holding.

Provided iftar meals for 47 orphans in collaboration with RTM.

Contributed 10 Gasul cylinders for Babas and local mosque bubur lambuk

programme.

programme. Provided iftar meals worth RM1,500 to community at Masjid Tengku Panglima

Perang Tengku Muhammad Kuantan.

Perak

Jelajah Ramadan Perak – Bubur Lambuk distribution.

Distributed 600 packs of bubur lambuk in collaboration with Persatuan Orang

Pekak Perak and Ipoh Charity Street.

Pekak Perak and Ipoh Charity Street. Donated Raya clothing to 20 children from Persatuan Orang Pekak Perak.

Contributed 5 Gasul cylinders for Babas cooking and AEON bubur lambuk

programmes.

Perlis

Sponsored Raya clothing for 70 underprivileged students from Madrasah Tahfiz Muqarrabin and Masjid Muhammadiah.

Terengganu

Jelajah Ramadan Terengganu – Contribution of GASUL cylinders for Ramadan bazaar vendors.

Supported Ramadan bazaar vendors with 10 Petron Gasul cylinders.

Sponsored iftar meals for 45 Marang prison officers.

Organised Sahur Pack Giveaway for 100 frontliners at local police and fire

stations.

stations. Sponsored free RM30 fuel for 30 cars and RM5 for 20 motorbikes.

Free Ramadan Bazaar food vouchers for new registered PMiles users

Contributed RM50 duit raya each to 78 members of Persatuan Orang Pekak

Terengganu, 50 orphans and 10 reverts.

Johor

Supported inclusive community participation by providing platforms for persons with hearing impairments (Persatuan Orang Pekak Johor) and children withautism (Persatuan Kanak-Kanak Autisme Johor) to generate income throughpreloved items, handcraft and Raya biscuits sales.

Distributed 7,000 packs of bubur lambuk at Masjid Jamek Bandar Baru Uda.

Sabah

Jelajah Ramadan Sabah – Flood Relief assistance in Sandakan.

Donated Raya packages containing cleaning kits, necessities, and RM100 each to 15 families in Sandakan affected by floods.

Organised Raya basket giveaways to 50 delivery riders and free fuel for 100

GrabFood and FoodPanda riders.

Sarawak

Jelajah Ramadan Sarawak – Raya giveaways during Grand Opening of Petron Sibu Jaya.

Sponsored 750 iftar meals for members of the public who joined the Jelajah

Ramadan activities at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang, Sibu.

These initiatives were made possible with the active participation of Petron’s service station dealers nationwide. Collectively, Petron’s sponsorships and donations, valued at over RM100,000, impacted nearly 11,000 Malaysians.

All Petron service stations nationwide also played a role in supporting customers during Ramadan. Stations provided clean and comfortable prayer rooms and restrooms.

Select locations offered complimentary food and drinks for breaking fast. Other station dealers also organised food giveaways for customers and nearby communities. Special Ramadan and Raya promotions were also offered at Treats convenience stores.

For Petron, Ramadan is a time to strengthen family values, share rezeki, and create

meaningful moments. Through these efforts, Petron ensured that community engagement went beyond presence, delivering real impact and joy across Malaysia.

Petron extended its appreciation to RTM, media partners, local communities, and

especially its service station dealers across the country. The support and collaboration helped make Pasti OK, Pasti Bermakna a platform that truly reflects care, togetherness, and giving – values that define Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri for all.

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