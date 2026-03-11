vivo V70 Launches In Malaysia: New Sleek Look, More Powerful ZEISS Imaging & Smarter OriginOS

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Featuring a powerful 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, a dedicated AI Stage Mode, 4K 60 fps Video, and AI-powered post-editing tools, the new vivo V70 is the perfect companion for stage performance and travel.

Boasting a new, stylish look, it features a refined, Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Alloy Frame, a 1.5K Ultra Clear OLED Display with 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0, top-notch durability, and a long-lasting 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery with 90W FlashCharge.

Powered by the brand-new OriginOS 6, it delivers enhanced performance and privacy control.

The vivo V70 offers a better user experience with a better look, better photography, and better overall performance. With its refined, durable design, the smoother, smarter OriginOS, and pro-grade camera upgrades, vivo V70 is a stylish device that is reliable in any scenario. Mike Xu, Chief Executive Officer of vivo Malaysia.

Bringing the Stage Closer with Pro-grade Telephoto Camera, Co-engineered with ZEISS

Equipped with an even more powerful imaging system co‑engineered with ZEISS, vivo V70 is ready to capture every moment in stunning quality.

The 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera features a pro-grade 1/1.95″ ultra-sensing sensor and OIS for sharper low-light shots, while its advanced periscope design enables higher zoom levels without adding bulk.

The rear setup is completed by a 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera with a 1/1.56″ flagship sensor and an 8 MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, offering additional versatility.

The front camera is a 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera with autofocus, delivering sharp results whether users are taking solo selfies or group photos with friends.

vivo V70 introduces a brand-new AI Stage Mode tuned for stage photography.

The powerful 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera and AI Stage Mode, enhanced by AI Image Enhancement Algorithm and AI Style Portrait Technology, work together to achieve 10x zoom for crisp stage photos.

ZEISS Multifocal Portrait helps users capture the emotion of the moment even better, with options like the 85 mm Portrait with ZEISS Sonnar Style Bokeh with creamy flares, and the 100 mm Close-Up Portrait for ZEISS Planar Style Bokeh with classic effects.

For the first time in the V series, vivo V70 brings 4K 60 fps Video for cinematic, silky-smooth footage and top-tier video capabilities.

vivo V70 also introduces AI Audio Noise Eraser, which offers an additional level of creative control in post-editing by detecting different sound types and selectively removing unwanted sounds from the recordings.

vivo V70 elevates creativity even further with AI-powered tools that simplify tuning and post-editing right on the device, perfect for travel photography.

Features like AI Magic Weather can transform cloudy skies into sun glow, remove passersby, and correct tilted shots.

Users can also explore AI Magic Landscape, freely switching among diverse geographical themes to create stunning travel portraits that highlight both the subject and the surrounding scenery.

AI Retouch offers advanced one-tap fixes, including AI Erase, AI Magic Move, AI Image Expander, and AI Color Adjustment.

Strength Meets Premium Design for a Stylish New Look

vivo V70 embraces a new aesthetic with a premium, Aerospace‑Grade Aluminum Alloy Frame, near‑perfect rounded corners, and Ultra-Thin Bezels flat display for a sleek silhouette.

On the back, a low‑profile Flagship Metallic Camera Module maintains a smooth, clean, and understated look.

On the front, Ultra‑Thin Bezels of only 1.25 mm frame the 6.59‑inch 1.5K Ultra Clear OLED Display that runs at 120 Hz with 459 PPI for ultra-clear, realistic, and smooth visuals.

In combination with the new OriginOS Flip Cards, which relies on the gyroscope to change the lock screen wallpaper when tilted, the display offers another way for users to showcase their individuality.

Underneath, a 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0 is added for quicker and more secure unlocking, even with wet fingers.

The back panel is designed to be fingerprint- and scratch-resistant using etched AG glass.

vivo V70 introduces a beautiful new Golden Hour colorway with a Sunset Glow Design. It is crafted using a specialized chemical etching process to form micron-scale texture on the glass, resulting in flowing highlights that appear and fade across the surface for a unique, playful look.

vivo V70 also comes in Alpine Gray and Authentic Black. vivo V70 is built to last with IP68 and IP69 Top-Rated Dust and Water Resistance, and 10-Facet Drop Resistance, withstanding accidental drops from up to 1.5m.

Smarter and More Intuitive OriginOS, Built with Security in Mind

vivo V70 is powered by vivo’s latest OriginOS 6, bringing smarter performance through deep AI–OS integration to boost everyday productivity, while its enhanced security gives users full control over their privacy.

With a fully rebuilt infrastructure and Origin Smooth Engine, the system looks, feels, and stays smooth, while multi‑scenario connectivity allows effortless sharing and collaboration across devices and apps.

OriginOS 6 introduces Origin Island, a dynamic capsule at the top of the screen that surfaces information relevant in the moment to boost convenience.

It also speeds up common tasks with added features like Copy & Go and Drag & Go, and Suggestion Island, which intelligently recognize context and intent.

OriginOS 6 also supports other AI-powered productivity tools for work, study, and daily tasks. With AI Search, users can simply use natural language search to instantly reach the documents, notes, or settings they want to access.

AI Creation accelerates writing tasks, and for meetings, AI Captions offers real‑time transcription, translation, as well as one‑tap summaries. Additionally, Gemini Assistant with Google provides personalized, real-time assistance via natural chat.

Convenience continues with seamless cross-device sharing options, such as One‑Tap Transfer between vivo phones, or between vivo phones and supported iPhone models.

The new vivo Office Kit offers streamlined cross-device file transfer and task handoff, enabling easy data transfer and file sharing between phone and computer for a smoother cross-device workflow.

Designed with security and longevity in mind, OriginOS 6 is backed by four generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates, as well as security certifications from leading global authorities.

Privacy is further enhanced through Private Space, a fully isolated, personal environment for storing important or confidential information and apps.

Smooth Performance, Reliable in Every Situation

vivo V70 delivers strong performance for gaming, smooth photo and video editing, and seamless multitasking.

It uses LPDDR5X high-performance memory and UFS 4.1 storage for faster app launches and file access, and a 4200 mm² ultra‑large vapor chamber, the largest ever in the V Series, for intelligent thermal management that keeps performance steady.

A large 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery ensures reliable all‑day power, even in extreme hot or cold weather, and a 90W FlashCharge charger adds hours of use in just a few minutes.

Reliability is also extended to network connectivity with Dual‑Bridge Signal Concurrency and targeted network optimisations for congested environments. The innovative antenna design improves wall penetration and in-game signal stability.

Availability

The vivo V70 is available from RM1,999 for the 8GB + 256GB, RM2199 for 12+256 and RM2,599 for the 12GB + 512GB. For more details, visit https://www.vivo.com/my

To enjoy the best value, vivo Malaysia is offering exclusive rewards for customers who pre-order the vivo V70 at the vivo Concept Stores from 24 February to 13 March 2026.

Customers will receive exclusive free gifts, including an AU 999 Gold Wafer, vivo Buds, 365 Days vivo Care Extended Warranty, 180 Days vivo Care Screen Protection Warranty, and PWP RM17 vivo Care 365 Days Liquid Protection Plan. Customers will also stand a chance to win a V70 × PopMart Limited Edition Gift Box.

From 14 March to 30 June 2026, customers can enjoy exclusive instalments and Buy Now, Pay Later benefits.

Under the instalment plan promotion, customers can enjoy up to 24 months of 0% instalment plan along with an RM100 instant rebate when using selected bank partners such as Public Bank, OCBC Bank, UOB Bank, and Affin Bank.

The first 300 customers from each participating bank who purchase the vivo V70 with a 12-month or longer full instalment plan will be entitled to the RM100 rebate.

For Buy Now, Pay Later options, SPayLater offers a 6-month 0% instalment plan, while PayLater by Grab offers a 4-month 0% instalment plan. A 1.5% monthly fee applies for SPayLater 12-month or longer plans, and for PayLater by Grab 8-month or 12-month plans, based on the total order amount.

In addition, from 14 March to 30 June 2026, customers who trade in their old phones at vivo Concept Stores can enjoy up to RM100 extra rebate under the Trade-In Programme. This offer is limited to selected models, with an extra RM100 rebate available for the first 500 customers nationwide, on a first-come, first-served basis.

These promotions are exclusively available at selected vivo Concept Stores.

