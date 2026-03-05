Zul Ariffin Joins Global Cast Of GOAT As The Voice Of Archie

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Zul Ariffin has stepped into uncharted territory, lending his voice to the heroic Archie in the highly anticipated animated film GOAT — marking the first time a Malaysian actor has voiced a character in an English-language Hollywood production.

The exclusive Malaysian version of the film, produced by NBA legend Stephen Curry alongside the creative team behind KPop Demon Hunters and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, features Zul bringing Archie to life with his signature charisma and presence.

Fans across the country will be able to enjoy this local touch when the film hits Malaysian cinemas on 19 March 2026.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia praised Zul’s contribution, noting that both he and the character of Archie share similar traits: “Powerful, sporty, and commanding a massive presence”. The studio said the Malaysian-exclusive cut bridges Hollywood animation with a local audience, making Archie’s journey even more memorable.

Zul, widely known for his high-octane action roles, said the project was a “career-defining move,” stepping away from live-action sets to the recording booth for the first time in an English-language animated feature.

This collaboration is being hailed as a proud moment for Malaysia, giving local audiences the chance to hear one of their own star on a global stage and experience a uniquely Malaysian interpretation of a Hollywood hero.

The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world.

Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but he is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that “smalls can ball”.

