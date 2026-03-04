ThinkTwice Trend Takes Off on TikTok as Malaysians Turn Content into a Scam Prevention Movement

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What started as one creator sharing a personal story on TikTok has now snowballed into a nationwide community movement.

The new #ThinkTwice trend started when a popular local creator, Moses Wong (@moseswck), posted a video about how someone close to him almost fell for a job scam.

Beyond just warning viewers, Moses urged others to also stitch the video with their own experiences and insights, sparking a flood of content from other creators and even everyday Malaysians sharing their personal scam experiences so that others can learn how to better protect themselves.

Creators Turn First-hand Experiences Into Financial Lessons

Inspired by Moses, another TikTok creator J (@isawkwardguy) shared his chilling encounter with a Macau scam, a type of phishing and phone scam where scammers impersonate authorities.

He recounted receiving a high-pressure call from someone claiming to be from the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), alleging he had unpaid taxes and threatening legal action if no immediate payment was made

Despite knowing he didn’t owe any income tax, the aggressive tone caused him to panic, reveal sensitive personal information, and almost make the payment, before his friend intervened.

He urged Malaysians to #ThinkTwice whenever they received such phone calls by being informed that legitimate officials would never ask for sensitive personal information via unofficial texts, emails, or phone calls, nor request for payments via unofficial peer-to-peer transfers.

Digital coach Sufina (@wfsufina) also participated in the #ThinkTwice trend by breaking down the anatomy of phishing scams in her video, where she retells the story of a 67-year-old retired teacher from Besut who lost RM82,600 after being lured by a fake e-commerce investment scheme.

She explains how scammers first gain trust by paying small returns, then pressure victims to keep sending money to different bank accounts.

To prevent this, Wfsufina urges viewers to stay skeptical of any “easy money” offers and to always verify through official channels, such as PDRM’s Semak Mule or Securities Commission’s Investment Checker, before making any payments.

Popular local personality Jestinna Kuan (@jestinna) also chimed in, highlighting that: “Scams nowadays don’t just happen online, but they’re also bold enough to do it in person, face-to-face.”

She shared a harrowing story of a friend who was approached on the street by a couple posing as tourists, asking for help to take their photo.

The scam escalated the moment her friend took the phone from them, then the screen suddenly went black.

The couple immediately accused her of breaking it and began guilt-tripping her. After exchanging contacts to “fix” the device, harassment began.

The couple claimed the phone was beyond repair and demanded she pay for a brand-new replacement, eventually asked for RM3,000 to “split the cost” and began threatening her.

This is a classic tourist scam designed to trigger panic and guilt using rigged devices to extort money from helpful citizens who feel responsible for the “accident.”

Jestinna’s advice is clear. She urges viewers to #ThinkTwice by taking a moment to pause, prevent, and protect. When in doubt, contact local authorities for guidance and support.

Meanwhile, TikTok creator Kee (@cloutykee) also joined in the #ThinkTwice trend by sharing another Macau and phishing scam that cost his best friend RM2,000, after scammers pretended to be a banker and a police officer via a phone call from an unknown number.

“They scare you first, then rush you into making a transfer,” he said, highlighting how fear and authority are used to trap victims.

“The first step in preventing scams is staying informed. This is a form of phishing and phone scam. For government transactions, please only use official websites and secure payment gateways, never via direct bank transfers. Remember to always verify the spelling of the email and website domain too,” said Kee.

As a result, many more Malaysians stitched Moses’s content with their own personal #ThinkTwice scam prevention tips.

A Community That Protects One Another

The #ThinkTwice movement has now grown beyond just content. It has become a space where Malaysians use digital platforms like TikTok as a community that looks out for each other.

Comment sections are now filled with people sharing their own experiences, red flags to watch out for, and advice for others.

What began as individual stories has now transformed into a shared effort, proving that awareness grows stronger when the community steps up together.

Strengthening Digital Literacy Through Collaboration

#ThinkTwice is a digital literacy initiative by TikTok Malaysia that aims to cultivate a safer online space by nurturing a more informed community through simplified access to educational resources on scam prevention.

TikTok aims to spread awareness across millions of users nationwide through a multi-pronged approach in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), and other key government agencies.

@tiktok_malaysia #ThinkTwice and spot lies! Join the scam prevention movement by spreading awareness. When in doubt, remember to Pause, Prevent, and Protect. Search the hashtag to visit our multilingual knowledge hub and learn more. ♬ original sound – TikTok Malaysia – TikTok Malaysia

Its multilingual #ThinkTwice Knowledge Hub, available in English, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin, and Tamil, offers step-by-step safety guides and essential scam awareness information for all Malaysians.

The stories may differ, but the message stays the same. Pause before reacting. Prevent harm by verifying and reporting. Protect yourself and the people around you by spreading awareness.

The #ThinkTwice movement proves that Malaysians can leverage online communities as a force for good, to connect netizens in spreading awareness.

Malaysians can visit the multilingual knowledge hub by searching #ThinkTwice on TikTok and join the movement by stitching or duetting their own stories to help others stay safe.

For more information, please visit: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSHoCnGtdVAkh-6xc6m/

