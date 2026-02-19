New Survey Reveals Gaps In Diabetes Care Awareness

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A new survey by Abbott, the global healthcare company, found that while 9 out of 10 Malaysians living with diabetes regularly check their glucose levels, nearly 40% do not recall their HbA1c levels, which is the average blood glucose level over three months and an essential indicator of long-term diabetes control.

The findings also show that self-testing appears to boost confidence, regardless of HbA1c levels – 77% of regular testers who are unsure about their glucose levels still believe they manage diabetes well.

Although many Malaysians recognize the importance of self-monitoring, most still rely on traditional finger-prick checks, which only provide a single reading at one point in time without any context of how glucose levels may be trending over time, leading to a misplaced sense of control. In contrast, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology tracks glucose changes throughout the day, offering a complete picture of glucose patterns and enabling more automated, personalized care.

“Glucose levels fluctuate throughout the day and are influenced by many factors unique to each individual. Using a CGM device can provide a comprehensive, real-time view of glucose trends, which is especially valuable for those who experience frequent fluctuating glucose levels, ” said Sven Seyffert, divisional vice president of Abbott’s diabetes care business in Asia Pacific.

“For example, Abbott’s Libre sensor delivers continuous glucose readings every minute for up to 15 days, which empowers users and healthcare professionals to make more informed, personalized decisions around food and activity– ultimately leading to better diabetes control and outcomes.”

Diet, physical activity, medication, and monitoring are the cornerstones of diabetes management. Abbott’s survey wanted to understand whether Malaysians had adequate information around the impact of these factors on their health, especially since only about 35% of Malaysians living with diabetes achieved the Ministry of Health’s target of HbA1c ≤6.5.2

Participants were asked about glucose monitoring, food choices and physical activity. They were also asked about their outlook on ease of management and sources of information they refer to for living with diabetes.

Key findings include:

Food awareness is high among Malaysians living with diabetes, but festive occasions make healthy management challenging

Most respondents understand the impact of food and diet management (85%) and also regular monitoring (61%) has on their glucose levels. This indicates high awareness of the relationship between food and glucose levels.

The understanding that food has a big impact on glucose levels is universal, irrespective of HbA1c levels.

50% of respondents reduced carbs as their main food management strategy after diagnosis.

Almost 90% of respondents turn to social media for diet management advice.

Festive seasons are perceived to be more challenging to manage glucose levels as compared to non-festive times with 78% finding diabetes management easier during non-festive times compared to 39% during festive times (those using insulin injections find it particularly difficult).

“Malaysians living with diabetes demonstrate a positive level of awareness about how food impacts diabetes,” said Dr. Chan Siew Pheng, emeritus professor of endocrine medicine at University of Malaya.

“Food is perhaps the most vital element in glucose variability, so understanding how it impacts glucose is equally important. Pairing this awareness with tools like continuous glucose monitoring can help individuals better understand how their bodies respond to different foods, empowering them to make better informed choices and optimize other areas of their life that impact glucose levels – like daily activity, medications and handling emotions like stress.”

Malaysians adhere to medication schedules but can increase daily activity levels

7 in 10 respondents say they take their diabetes medications exactly as prescribed.

Only 1 in 5 respondents exercise very regularly (5-7 days/week); those who do tend to have better glucose levels.

Almost 80% of respondents exercise less than 150 minutes per week. This lines up with the National Health & Morbidity Survey 2023 data showing that 1 in 2 Malaysian adults live a sedentary lifestyle.

Most Malaysians living with diabetes trust dieticians most, after doctors

76% of survey respondents rely on their healthcare providers (doctors, dieticians, nurses) for credible information on diabetes management; dieticians are the most trusted, after doctors.

Emotional experience shapes approach to seeking information on diabetes

Almost 80% of respondents say they feel accepted and supported by others; this group of respondents are less likely to attribute blame on their lifestyles.

