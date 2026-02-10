WWF‑Malaysia And SD Guthrie To Pilot Regenerative Palm Oil Project

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

World Wide Fund for Nature Malaysia (WWF-Malaysia) and SD Guthrie Berhad are piloting a five-year regenerative agriculture programme for palm oil in Sabah, Malaysia, the first such initiative of its kind for the industry. This transformational partnership is part of WWF-Malaysia’s larger initiative to deliver landscape-scale level biodiversity and climate-positive outcomes in the region.

The partnership will focus on a landscape in Tawau, Sabah, covering approximately 13,000 hectares across five Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)-certified Guthrie estates. This initiative will serve as a pilot under WWF’s Reconnect Borneo Initiative, which is a regional effort to restore ecological connectivity across Borneo through a network of wildlife corridors.

As part of the collaboration, WWF-Malaysia and Guthrie will work together to establish a wildlife corridor, strengthen biodiversity conservation, and implement WWF’s global regenerative palm oil framework, in real operating conditions. This initiative is designed to move beyond certification towards measurable improvements for biodiversity, climate resilience, and communities while optimising long-term productivity.

The regenerative palm oil framework refers to palm oil production that remains commercially viable, supports workers and local communities, and actively improves biodiversity, ecosystem services, and climate resilience. It builds on existing sustainability standards, including RSPO and Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certifications. Success will be measured against clear baselines, with progress demonstrated through biodiversity connectivity, ecosystem services, soil health, and social outcomes.

“Through this ground-breaking partnership, WWF-Malaysia and SD Guthrie are taking a decisive step to pilot regenerative palm oil practices and deliver landscape-scale biodiversity and climate outcomes in a priority area of Sabah,” said Sophia Lim, WWF-Malaysia’s Chief Executive Officer.

“These approaches go beyond RSPO and MSPO certification to deliver measurable improvements for biodiversity, climate resilience, and communities, while recognising the economic importance of palm oil to Malaysia and the global market. This partnership reflects a shared understanding that transformation cannot happen in silos—conservation organisations, industry leaders, and value-chain stakeholders must work together to co-create practical, science-based, and scalable solutions. As a conservation organisation, WWF-Malaysia believes in engaging constructively with the palm oil sector, alongside other priority industries to drive meaningful environmental outcomes,” she added.

For Guthrie, the collaboration reinforces its “Beyond Zero” sustainability framework, which lists piloting a Regenerative Agriculture Framework for the palm oil sector by 2028 as a key goal. Guthrie had also committed to restoring and conserving 100,000 hectares of land across and beyond its value chain by 2030 to enhance biodiversity and environmental resilience, which resonates with WWF’s landscape-level initiative for biodiversity.

“We are excited to commence this pilot for regenerative palm oil with WWF and look forward to new learnings that will improve the way we interact with the environment,” said Mohd Haris Mohd Arshad, Guthrie’s Group Managing Director.

“This partnership reflects Guthrie’s commitment to achieve our “Beyond Zero” targets in a practical and credible way, while boosting productive and responsible palm oil operations., With this initiative, we will go above and beyond certification requirements, aiming not only to minimise and mitigate our negative impacts, but also ensure that we actively cultivate positive outcomes in the landscapes where we operate,” he explained.

Activities under the collaboration include RSPO- and MSPO-certified plantations and conservation areas and will be subject to independent audits, risk reviews, and WWF governance controls. Future communications related to the partnership will focus on verified conservation baselines and outcomes.

Designed as a pilot, the partnership has the potential to inform wider industry adoption and future engagements with all stakeholders within the sector, seeking credible pathways to support regenerative practices.

By anchoring regenerative palm oil within a landscape-scale conservation approach, WWF-Malaysia and Guthrie aim to demonstrate how collaborative action can contribute to Malaysia’s biodiversity and climate goals while influencing broader transformation across the global palm oil sector.

