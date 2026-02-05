KitaParents Soft Launches As A New Evolution Of Parenting Communities In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A new era of parenting support begins today with the soft launch of KitaParents, a nationwide community platform designed to make parenting more connected, interactive and rewarding.

Officially live on 30 January 2026, KitaParents is open to parents across Malaysia at www.kitaparents.com.

Born from the collaboration between Parenthood Media Network, Alpro Pharmacy (MamaBe, a dedicated mother & baby care initiative supporting families through the first 1,000 days) and Passionation, KitaParents combines trusted parenting expertise, healthcare credibility and gamified digital engagement into one dynamic ecosystem.



Powering the platform is Passionation, part of the Innity Group, leveraging Innity’s media and marketing technology to enable community participation and social commerce at scale. From gamified missions and rewards to creator and everyday parent involvement, the technology behind KitaParents is designed to turn passive content consumption into meaningful participation – driving connection, contribution and real-world value both online and offline.

This soft launch marks the beginning of an exciting co-creation phase. As parents sign up, explore and participate, KitaParents is actively inviting feedback to shape and refine the platform based on what Malaysian parents truly want and need.

Closing the Gap in Modern Parenting

Today’s parents are more connected than ever, yet many still feel overwhelmed, isolated and unsure who to trust. Information is scattered across social media, healthcare providers and brand platforms, often leaving parents to navigate their journey alone.

KitaParents was created to bridge that gap.

By uniting trusted parenting expertise, healthcare credibility and community-driven digital engagement in one platform, KitaParents offers a single ecosystem where parents can discover, participate and connect – all in one place.

At the heart of the platform is a gamified membership system powered by Passionation’s engagement technology, that transforms everyday parenting engagement into tangible value. Membership is free, and parents can:

Join exclusive branded missions

Earn points through participation

Redeem rewards including parenting products, movie experiences, exclusive merchandise and vacation stays

In doing so, KitaParents not only supports parents, it recognises and rewards the real effort behind parenting.

#KitaTestNTell: Purpose-Driven Missions That Reward & Empower

At the launch, KitaParents introduced its mission-based engagement programme – one of them being #KitaTestNTell, where parents can participate in curated missions to earn points and contribute authentic reviews within the community.

Current missions feature well-loved brands including:

Lunavie – Premium nursing bras and nursing camis

SwimIn12 – One month of swimming lessons (four classes) worth RM500

OMFA Sprinkles Vitamin C – Including OMFA Kids Sprinkles C and OMFA Sprinkles C 1,000mg

In line with Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (KKM) call to prioritise care during the First 1,000 Days of a child’s life, KitaParents is also launching a nationwide Vitamin D testing mission available at all Alpro Pharmacy outlets.

Research by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) indicates that nearly 90% of pregnant women are Vitamin D deficient, which is a critical yet often overlooked concern. Through this initiative, parents, especially expecting mothers, are encouraged to take proactive steps toward better maternal and infant wellness.

Invited KOLs at the launch are the first to participate in this Vitamin D Test mission, marking the beginning of a community-driven approach to supporting healthier beginnings for Malaysian families.

Through #KitaTestNTell, parents become informed advocates and trusted voices within the ecosystem – not just participants.

Exclusive Members-Only Community Experiences

Beyond digital engagement, KitaParents emphasises real-world connection. Members gain access to curated events throughout the year, including:

Family Movie Dates

Antenatal BootCamps

Parenting workshops

Family activity days

These experiences are designed to foster genuine connection between families navigating similar life stages, from pregnancy to raising school-aged children.

Join the Movement

To celebrate its launch, the first 100 parents who sign up will receive complimentary GSC Play Twin Seat movie tickets on top discount vouchers and sign-up points.

Parents across Malaysia are invited to join the community for free at www.kitaparents.com and be part of a new evolution in Malaysia’s parenting landscape, where community, credibility and meaningful rewards come together to support families through every stage of their journey.

