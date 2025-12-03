MILO’s ‘Energy For Good’ Marks First Year By Transforming Recycled Drink Packs Into Sports Gear and Furniture For Schools

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MILO today celebrated the successful completion of the first year of its pioneering Energy For Good programme, an initiative by Nestlé Malaysia and MILO to inspire healthier, more active and sustainable lifestyles among Malaysian youth. The milestone was marked with an appreciation ceremony dedicated to recognising schools that actively participated in the programme, celebrating key achievements and honouring the outstanding contributions of educators, students and communities nationwide.

Left to right: Norkhayati Mohamed Hashini, Business Executive Officer of Ready-to-Drink, Nestlé Malaysia; Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Malaysia; Zainal Bin Abas, Deputy Director General of Education Malaysia (School Operational Sector), Ministry of Education; Ahmad Haridan Bin Haji Mohammed, Deputy Director, Sports, Co-curricular and Arts Division, Ministry of Education and Michael Wu, Managing Director Tetra Pak Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Indonesia. at the culmination event of MILO® Energy For Good.

Launched in April 2025, the MILO Energy For Good programme reflects Nestlé’s long-term commitment to sustainability. In collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Tetra Pak Malaysia, the initiative engaged over 250,000 students across more than 200 schools through a point-based recycling and redemption system. This system enables schools to redeem recycled eco-friendly sports equipment or classroom furniture using collected Used Beverage Cartons (UBCs). To date, schools have collectively collected 4.2 tonnes of UBCs, equivalent to 300,000 packs. For the first time, MILO ® partnered with AFN Sports Equipment to transform these cartons into sports gear and furniture, bringing this innovative concept to life.

The Sustainability Walk – VIPs touring the MILO® Energy For Good Sustainability Tunnel, showcasing MILO’s long-term legacy and commitment to environmental responsibility and community impact.

Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Malaysia, said: “As MILO celebrates 75 years in Malaysia, the Energy For Good programme stands as a powerful example of how partnerships can drive meaningful change empowering young Malaysians to lead active lives and champion sustainability. Together with the Ministry of Education, we are turning small habits into big wins by bringing recycling to life in ways that matter. Seeing students embrace this programme and collect five times more than usual is proof that collective action works. Together, we’re building greener schools, stronger communities and a future where sports and sustainability go hand in hand. Our vision is clear – to scale this initiative nationwide and create a generation that champions sustainability as naturally as they play sports.”

As part of the celebration, MILO honoured eight schools nationwide for their exceptional achievements under the Energy For Good programme – SK Panggong (Kelantan), SJKC La Salle (WP Kuala Lumpur), SJKC Beng Teik (Pusat Pulau Pinang), SK Sri Kelana (Selangor), SK Cheneh Baru (Terengganu), SK Taman Selasih (Kedah), SK Temerloh Jaya (Pahang) with SK Putrajaya Presint 18(1) in WP Putrajaya leading the pack by winning the overall trophy for the highest UBCs collection.

Together, Channelling Good Energy – MILO® and MOE representatives, teachers and students united in championing healthier, active lifestyles and greener schools that foster conducive learning across the nation.

Leading the pack and winning the overall trophy for the highest collection was Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 18(1) from WP Putrajaya. These schools exemplify how small actions can lead to big changes, inspiring others to join the movement for a better future.

Zainal Bin Abas, Deputy Director General of Education Malaysia (School Operations

Sector), Ministry of Education, said, “We encourage all schools to actively engage in this nationwide movement to transform students’ lives through sports and sustainability. The impact of this initiative is visible through the success of students such as Puteri Marsya Darwisya binti Mazadi from SK Durian Burung who has excelled in sports. Through the aid and access of MILO sporting equipment, she has successfully clinched her first gold medal representing the state of Terengganu through the Terengganu School Sports Council (Majlis Sukan Sekolah Terengganu). Meanwhile, schools such as SJKC La Salle and SK Putrajaya Presint 18(1) have been announced as the top recyclers for this programme. By participating in the MILO ® Energy For Good campaign, students embrace sustainable practices, stay active

and contribute positively to the community and the environment”.

Muhammad Sufian bin Ishak of SK Putrajaya Presint 18(1) shared, “This recognition is a proud moment for our school. Through the MILO ® Energy For Good initiative, our students learned that small actions like recycling can create big changes. We are committed to continuing this journey towards sustainability and inspiring others to do the same”.

Winning Efforts – The MILO® Energy For Good award recognition ceremony celebrating schools and students for their commitment in used beverage cartons (UBCs) recycling effort.



Since 2012, MILO and Tetra Pak Malaysia have championed UBC recycling through Project CAREton, collecting 6,554 tonnes, equivalent to 500 million UBCs which some have been transformed into roofing tiles and furniture for underserved communities. The MILO Energy For Good campaign builds on this legacy, driving sustainable learning and sports development while shaping a greener future.

