A 1960s Icon Returns: Seiko Unveils Datsun 240Z-Inspired Timepieces

The 1960s were an important decade for Seiko, which made advances in the measurement of elapsed time by taking part in various international sporting competitions, supporting athletes who required reliable and accurate timing to the nearest one-hundredth of a second.

In 1969, Seiko introduced the Speedtimer, the world’s first automatic chronograph equipped with both a vertical clutch and a column wheel, two features that greatly enhanced the measurement of elapsed time.

Also launched in 1969, the Datsun 240Z became a worldwide hit, especially in Japan and North America. With the aim of demonstrating its high performance as a sports car, the Datsun 240Z began to participate in world rally competitions.

Seiko, sharing Datsun’s spirit for taking on challenges, supported the Datsun 240Z in motorsports activities in the early 1970s.

In 1971, adorned with the Seiko logo, the Datsun 240Z with No. 11 on its side conquered harsh terrain as it raced 6,200 kilometres to overall victory in the East-African Safari Rally, widely regarded as one of the toughest races in the world.

Today, three limited-edition watches drawing on a range of Seiko technologies join the Speedtimer series, paying homage to the shared legacy of the Datsun 240Z and Seiko and their advancements in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

An additional three watches join the main Prospex Speedtimer series, adding to the automotive spirit of a series built for speed and precision.

Three collaboration timepieces with the Datsun 240Z

SSC957 SRQ057 SPB517

Each watch in the collaboration is inspired by the Datsun 240Z, with design elements echoing the car’s iconic chassis in red and black tones and dials that feature different styles of the Datsun logo.

The SPB517, a watch powered by the mechanical Caliber 6R55, features a logo

with a red circle and blue rectangle with white Datsun lettering.

The SRQ057, powered by the mechanical chronograph Caliber 8R48, displays the Datsun name in cursive script, while the SSC957, powered by the solar V192 chronograph movement, features the Datsun name in block letters.

Iconic Datsun logos are engraved on two of the watches’ case backs. The SPB517 features the brand logo used at the time, while the SRQ057 has a logo based on the emblem on the rally car.

The SSC957 case back is adorned with an original illustration of the Datsun 240Z, specially made for this watch.

Functions inspired by vintage motorsports aesthetics

The SPB517 features a countdown timer function that can be used to measure key intervals in motorsports competitions, such as the time remaining before the start and target durations for tasks such as tire changes and refuelling.

The SRQ057 automatic chronograph has a tachymeter scale on the outer bezel for enhanced legibility and a sporty aesthetic.

Furthermore, the scale used allows for measuring speeds from 50 km/h to 60 km/h, paying homage to the original Speedtimer bezel format from 1969.

The chronograph movement’s vertical clutch and column wheel ensure the precision and reliability that are the hallmarks of Seiko’s 8R movement series.

Caliber 8R48 features a 30-minute counter at nine o’clock and a 12-hour counter at six o’clock and is constructed with robustness and maintainability in mind.

Its escapement is lightweight and strong, thanks to the use of MEMS technology, enhancing stability and precision.

The SSC957 solar chronograph features a 60-minute chronograph function and a 24-hour sub-dial, and when fully charged, the watch operates for up to six months without exposure to light.

The leather straps are sourced from tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group, of which Seiko is a member.

The Leather Working Group (LWG) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to responsible and sustainable leather production. Seiko, a member of LWG, aims to increase its percentage of leather straps made with leather produced by LWG-certified tanneries to over 90% in the future.

The seams on the inner sides of both of the leather straps are covered with lining to minimise damage from sweat and water, and the strap of the SPB517 is perforated for a sportier aesthetic.

The three collaboration timepieces are available now at the Seiko boutiques and select retail partners worldwide. Each will be offered as a limited edition: 2,500 pieces for SPB517, 500 pieces for SRQ057, and 4,000 pieces for SSC957.

In addition to the collaboration timepieces, two creations powered by Caliber 6R55 and one creation powered by Caliber 8R48 join the main Speedtimer series.

Both the limited-edition and continuous-production models powered by Caliber 6R55 have a case diameter of 39.5mm and a thickness of 12.0mm while achieving 20 bar water resistance.

The streamlined case design and the elegant style of the bracelet inherit the characteristic design of a Speedtimer chronograph introduced in 1972, further emphasising the ‘70s vintage aesthetic.

The multi row bracelet allows the watch to sit securely and comfortably on the wrist.

The continuous production watch with Caliber 8R48 features a black bezel to match the dial.

Just like the collaboration model, this watch also features a tachymeter scale on the outer bezel, enhancing its legibility and sporty aesthetic.

The three new timepieces joining the main Prospex collection are also available now at the Seiko boutiques and select retail partners worldwide.

