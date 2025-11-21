The Latest UNSC Resolution On Gaza Is A Betrayal Of The Palestinian People

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

BDS Malaysia categorically condemns United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2803 on Gaza.

This resolution, passed under the guise of diplomacy and peace, is not a step toward justice but a profound betrayal. It is a coercive framework that legitimises the ongoing Nakba and imposes an unjust and unsustainable solution upon the Palestinian people, further entrenching their subjugation.

Our condemnation is rooted in the following fundamental truths:

The Imposition of a Negotiated Surrender: Resolution 2803 operates under the flawed and untenable premise that an enduring ceasefire in Gaza can be achieved without taking into account the rights and demands of an occupied people. It seeks to impose on the Palestinian people an arrangement into which no Palestinian voice has been sought. This process is designed not to achieve justice but to manage the terms of the Palestinians’ continued dispossession.

The Erasure of Core Palestinian Rights: The resolution deliberately ignores and thus undermines the foundational pillar of a just peace which is international law. It is studiously blind to the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of 19 July 2024 that declares Israel’s occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to be unlawful, along with the associated settlement regime, annexation and use of natural resources. That ruling is furthermore overwhelmingly supported by a UN General Assembly resolution on 18 September 2024. This is monumental evidence of the insincerity underlying the drafting of the resolution by the United States.

⁠The Sanctification of Asymmetric Power: This resolution, drafted and championed by the United States with a vested interest in maintaining the status quo, is an act of political violence. It attempts to use the legitimacy of the UN Security Council to codify an imbalance of power, where the occupier’s “security concerns” are prioritised over the occupied’s fundamental rights to freedom, dignity, and statehood. UNSC resolution 2803 seeks to achieve what the Israelis and their western backers failed to do in Gaza despite two years of genocidal assault, that is, to snuff out Palestinian resistance, whereas resistance is the right of an occupied people enshrined in international law.

A Distraction from Accountability: At a moment when global consciousness is increasingly aligned with the Palestinian struggle for liberation, Resolution 2803 serves as a tool to divert attention from the urgent need to hold the occupying power accountable for its war crimes, crimes against humanity, and system of apartheid, as documented by leading human rights organisations.

We, therefore, unreservedly condemn this imposition. No resolution that is drafted without the genuine, uncoerced consent of the Palestinian people—in all their political and civil representations—can claim to represent a path to peace. This is not a solution; it is a dictate.

Palestinians’ rights are not negotiable. The right of return, the right to self-determination, the right to a sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the right to live free from military occupation and apartheid are not subjects for compromise. They are the bare minimum for justice.

We call upon all nations of conscience, civil society organisations, and people of goodwill worldwide to join us in rejecting Resolution 2803. The path to a just and lasting peace does not lie in imposing unjust terms on the oppressed, but in ending the oppression itself. It lies in dismantling the apartheid regime, ending the occupation, and upholding the full, unadulterated rights of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian people will not be silenced. Their struggle for freedom, return, and self-determination will continue until justice is achieved.

For a Free Palestine.

BDS Malaysia

19th November 2025

Endorsed by:

Persatuan Intelektual Perlis ⁠Haluan ⁠Citizens International ⁠ABIM ⁠ACCIN ⁠Muslim Volunteer Malaysia ⁠Persatuan Mantan Professor. ⁠IKRAM Muda PACE CENTHRA ALIRAN Persatuan Mawaddah Malaysia ⁠Pertubuhan Agenda Wanita Malaysia (AGENDA) GSPP Palestine Centre of Excellence (PACE) Palestine Solidarity – Penang

