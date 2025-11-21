Manulife Malaysia Pushes Inclusion To The Forefront Of Business Leadership

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Today, Manulife Malaysia hosted a media meet that placed inclusion at the heart of business leadership, with the aim of advancing the conversations on inclusion as a driver of business success and social progress.

The event, themed Championing Diversity: Malaysia’s Journey to Inclusive Leadership, brought together corporate leaders and advocates to explore how inclusive practices strengthen connections between businesses and the communities they serve, and to how inclusive practices are shaping the future of work.

The conversation featured Vibha Coburn, CEO of Manulife Malaysia; Soh Yoon Yee, Chief People Officer; Anna Yamauchi, Founder and CEO of Lumirious; and Grace Gan, Manager of Yayasan Gamuda’s Enabling Academy. Together, they shared insights on how inclusion moved beyond principle to practice—impacting leadership, product design, and workforce strategies.

Left to right: Anna, Vibha, Grace and Soh Yoon Yee at the panel session on how inclusive practices strengthen connection and shape the future of work.

Why This Mattered

Recent research highlights that neurodiversity—representing an estimated 15% to 20% of the population and about 17% of the workforce—can be a powerful driver of innovation when organizations embrace neuroinclusion. Studies show that cognitively diverse teams solve complex problems up to three times faster than homogenous teams, and inclusive organizations are 75% more likely to see ideas become productized and 87% more likely to make better decisions. By fostering environments that value different thinking styles and learning modalities, companies can unlock creativity, resilience, and agility—critical capabilities for thriving in today’s rapidly changing business landscape.

Manulife Malaysia’s media meet spotlighting inclusion as a key driver of business success and social progress.

“At Manulife, inclusion is more than a value; it’s a business imperative and a social responsibility,” said Vibha Coburn, CEO of Manulife Malaysia.

“When people feel seen, heard, and respected, we unlock potential that benefits individuals, organizations, and society. This commitment shapes not only our work culture but also our solutions for Malaysians—whether it’s health plans that prioritise women’s wellness or products like Manulife Health Saver Enrich that help families safeguard their health and financial future,” she added.

Manulife’s Commitment

For Manulife Malaysia, inclusion is embedded in its purpose and reflected in action, from driving gender balance in leadership and flexible work arrangements to partnerships like Enabling Academy that create pathways for differently abled individuals. These efforts complement community initiatives that expand healthcare access for underserved groups and products designed to meet diverse needs, such as Manulife Health Saver Enrich for comprehensive health coverage and women-focused benefits like preventive care and mental health support. By aligning inclusive practices with innovative offerings, Manulife ensures that its products and services reflect the diversity of the communities it serves.

