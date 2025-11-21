Malton Berhad’s Bukit Jalil City Wins FIABCI Malaysia Property Award 2025 For ‘Outstanding Commercial Master Plan’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malton Berhad (Malton) won the FIABCI Malaysia Property Award 2025 for its outstanding Commercial Master Plan.

This follows a series of honours, including the World Gold Award (Retail) from the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards for Pavilion Bukit Jalil, along with multiple accolades at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and The Skyline Award (Luxury) at StarProperty.

These international and national awards exuberate excellence in retail and sustainable urban planning, reinforcing Malton’s role in shaping Malaysia’s property landscape.

Transforming Bukit Jalil into a Vibrant Urban Hub

Designed with sustainability, convenience, and community in mind, the 50-acre freehold Bukit Jalil City township has become a highly sought-after address in the southern corridor of Kuala Lumpur. Anchored by the world-class Pavilion Bukit Jalil Mall, this iconic development features a mix of luxury high-rise residences, commercial and office spaces, as well as Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur.

Since its launch in 2015, Bukit Jalil City has significantly transformed the area into a vibrant destination for business, leisure, and luxury living. The township has generated over 15,000 jobs and provided socio-economic benefits to approximately 1.9 million people in the surrounding communities.

Driven by improved infrastructure, connectivity, and commercial hubs, Bukit Jalil City development has enhanced capital appreciation and strong rental yields for surrounding properties.

Sustainability and Connectivity at the Core

Park Green Pavilion Bukit Jalil is a green-certified residence and the ultimate jewel of luxury living in the heart of Bukit Jalil.

Crafted for a high-quality urban lifestyle, it offers exclusive Pavilion privileges and excellent connectivity, including a direct covered link bridge to Pavilion Bukit Jalil and 80-acre Bukit Jalil Recreational Park.

Bukit Jalil City is a self-sustaining, walkable township with fully tenanted, diverse retail and commercial shops, allowing residents to meet most daily needs within walking distance or by bicycle.

Promoting a low-carbon lifestyle, this award-winning township continuously attracts repeat homebuyers with its easy access to Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, and the Southern Corridor via multiple highways.

It is surrounded by top-notch amenities, notably the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil Golf & Country Resort, and various educational and medical institutions.

45-Year Legacy of Excellence

Malton has successfully completed several developments across the Klang Valley, Penang, and Johor since its inception in 1980.

“We leverage our strengths and diverse expertise to establish industry benchmarks in Malaysia’s property market. By transforming communities into innovative and sustainable urban developments, we reinforce our commitment to connecting and empowering people. With a legacy of 45 years, we will continue to discover new ways to deliver high value creation to homebuyers,” said Datuk Hong Lay Chuan, Executive Director of Malton Berhad.

Upcoming Projects

Nova Business Hub in Sungai Buloh is an exclusive commercial development comprising 33 semi-detached and detached shop offices.

Strategically fronting Jalan Sungai Buloh, it offers easy access to the Damansara–Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) and the Guthrie Corridor Expressway.

With flexible layouts for office, showroom, and storage use, the hub is set to launch by November 2025.

Other upcoming projects include Mutiara Lake Puchong and Ukay Spring in Klang Valley, The Hill Residences in Seremban, and Mutiara Kempas in Johor.

