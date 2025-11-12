Japanese Pro Wrestling Meets Malaysian Pop: “LOVE & PEACE” Coming to Petaling Jaya

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The worlds of Japanese professional wrestling and Malaysian pop are set to collide in spectacular fashion this month when DDT Pro Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) bring their explosive action to Malaysia for the first time.

Titled “GOOD LIFE presents LOVE & PEACE,” the groundbreaking event will take place on November 15, 2025, at JioSpace, Petaling Jaya, promising an unforgettable fusion of athleticism, music, and entertainment.

The show marks the Malaysian debut of Japan’s renowned wrestling promotions, who will team up with local idol group KLP48, the Malaysian sister group of the legendary AKB48 franchise.

KLP48, who previously made a guest appearance at DDT’s Higashin Arena show in Japan last November, will once again share the stage with some of Japan’s biggest wrestling stars. This time, however, they’ll do it on home soil — in front of Malaysian fans.

A Star-Studded Card

Fans can expect a full night of high-energy action featuring both Japanese and Malaysian wrestlers.

Among the featured matches are:

Miu Watanabe, Yuki Arai & Raku vs Yuki Kamifuku, Mifu Ashida & Poppy Shay

vs Sanshiro Takagi, Shinichiro Kawamatsu & Emman Azman vs Chris Brookes, Shota & Jack Alexander

vs Marika Kobashi & Kira Summer vs Shino Suzuki & Uta Takami

vs MYPW Offer Match: Wonderboy & Miles Karu (Juicy Boyz) vs Fienic Rose & Love Warriors Syawal (LOVExFRDM)

The event also highlights Malaysia’s own MYPW (Malaysia Pro Wrestling), showcasing the local wrestling scene on an international platform.

Music Meets Mayhem

Adding to the excitement, fans will enjoy exclusive live performances from:

KLP48

Mari Yaguchi

NGT48 (featuring Reina Seiji, Marina Nishigata, Miu Fujisaki, Nanami Ohtsuka, Yuuha Kitamura, and Moe Sugimoto)

(featuring Reina Seiji, Marina Nishigata, Miu Fujisaki, Nanami Ohtsuka, Yuuha Kitamura, and Moe Sugimoto) Azuki Moeno

Up Up Girls (Pro Wres)

The blend of idol music and pro wrestling — a signature of Japan’s vibrant entertainment culture — promises a one-of-a-kind experience for Malaysian audiences.

Tickets and Event Details

Event: GOOD LIFE presents LOVE & PEACE

Date: November 15, 2025 (Time TBC)

Venue: JioSpace, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Presented by: KLP48, DDT Pro Wrestling, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling & MYPW

Main Sponsor: GOOD LIFE Inc.

Ticket Prices:

Special Ringside (Row A, with bonuses): RM1000

Ringside (Rows B & C, with bonuses): RM500

Standard Seat (Rows D–G): RM200

Standard Seat (Rows H–I): RM100

