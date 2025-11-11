TikTok’s Surf’s Up Encourages UTeM Graduates To Go “Online With A Purpose”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok, the leading destination for mobile video, extends its safety outreach programme outside of Klang Valley – Surf’s Up: Deputies of Digital Literacy – to Technical University of Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) graduates, on the importance of being a responsible online citizen.

TikTok’s Surf’s Up at UTeM with (left to right) Ts ‘Aqilah Zainuddin, Founder and Creator of Aiszzy Electronics; Aliff Zakaria, Public Policy Manager of TikTok Malaysia; Hazeman Huzir, content creator; Mediha Mahmood, CEO of Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF) and Ts Dr. Muhammad Noorazlan Shah, Artificial Intelligence & Cyber Security Academic of UTeM.

As social media platforms become deeply embedded in the lives of graduating students, many new workforce entrants are often unaware of the full, permanent impact of their digital footprints. What’s shared online today has the power to shape their professional reputations and career opportunities for years to come. Recognising this, TikTok, together with UTeM and the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF) delivered actionable guidance to ensure graduates possess the digital maturity and accountability required to leverage their online presence for professional credibility and contribute ethically to Malaysia’s digital-first economy.

TikTok Malaysia’s fourth Surf’s Up university tour installment, held during UTeM’s Pesta Konvo (Convocation Celebration) on 1 November 2025, highlighted digital literacy as foundational to both personal safety and professional growth. Theme focused “Online With A Purpose,” the engagement equipped future technical graduates on how to cultivate positive and credible digital footprints.

Navigating the Digital Landscape from Campus to Workforce

The event featured an interactive panel discussion, moderated by Hazeman Huzir, and featured Aliff Zakaria, Public Policy Manager, TikTok Malaysia, Mediha Mahmood, CEO of Content Forum (CMCF), Ts. Dr. Muhammad Noorazlan Shah, Artificial Intelligence & Cyber Security Academic, UTeM and Ts. ’Aqilah Zainuddin, Founder & Creator, Aiszzy Electronics. The panel explored the intersection of education, technology, and online safety. Speakers from policy, academia, and content creation stressed that a student’s digital presence is no longer separate from their professional life, making digital mindfulness a critical life skill for graduates entering the workforce.

Ts. Dr. Muhammad Noorazlan Shah, Deputy Dean (Student Development and Alumni) from the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity at UTeM, provided the academic perspective, linking online behaviour directly to employment prospects.

“Digital literacy should be seen as a life skill, not just a classroom topic. We emphasize to our students that visibility comes with responsibility. Employers today routinely check social media profiles as part of their hiring decisions, and every post leaves a permanent digital trace,” said Dr Noorazlan.

“We encourage our students to use platforms to build meaningful, skill-based content that reflects their capabilities, rather than risking their professional impression with mindless sharing,” he added.

The “Online with a Purpose” panel discussion with Mediha Mahmood (left) and Ts. Dr. Muhammad Noorazlan Shah (right).

The discussion highlighted the collaborative efforts required from platforms, regulators, and users to foster a secure and trustworthy online environment. TikTok reaffirmed its long-term commitment to proactive safety education through campaigns like #ThinkTwice.

“Online safety is a shared responsibility by the community, regulators, and platforms. It is important for users, especially for graduates today, to recognise the need to #ThinkTwice – pause, question the veracity and necessity of content before engaging,” said Aliff Zakaria, Public Policy Manager at TikTok Malaysia.

“We want our community to feel safe in expressing themselves online, protected by our Community Guidelines, and encouraged to practice positive online behaviours by using our safety tools like Family Pairing, Manage Topics, Creator Care Mode and many more,” Aliff added.

Reinforcing the importance of self-regulation and community standards, Mediha Mahmood, the CEO of Content Forum, Malaysia provided insights into the civic duty all citizens carry online.

“The foundation of digital safety and credibility lies in personal accountability,” said Mediha Mahmood, CEO of the Content Forum.

“As users, we need to take ownership of what we share online. The internet doesn’t erase our responsibility, in fact, it amplifies it. Our collaboration on the Surf’s Up series is an important step toward nurturing a self-regulating digital culture, where informed choices are second nature and content, whether from creators or viewers, is kind, safe, ethical, and trustworthy.”

Tik-Talks: Turning Technical Expertise into Digital Inspiration

The programme included a Tik-Talk creator segment showcasing a positive example of translating technical knowledge into digital education to inspire UTeM graduates. Ts. ‘Aqilah Zainuddin, a TikTok creator, electronics engineer and founder of Aiszzy Electronics, demonstrated how she successfully uses the platform to share about her work, expertise and experiences. From what it’s like to code and develop prototypes for her projects, to the behind the scenes of how she has collaborated with the local fashion industry to create moving clothing pieces for celebrity performances.

Tik-Talks Creator Session and Demonstration with Ts ‘Aqilah Zainuddin (left) and Hazeman Huzir (right).

“I started out as an introvert, preferring to work quietly behind the scenes. But I soon realized that my engineering skills could inspire and educate others, especially those curious about technology,” said Ts. ‘Aqilah.

“My focus shifted from personal preference to providing verifiable value. Whether I’m teaching coding or building a prototype, I make sure the information is accurate, well-researched, and clearly communicated. Authenticity built on accountability is what drives lasting positive impact online.”

Committing to #ThinkTwice in Today’s Digital Ecosystem

The UTeM session concluded with the commitment of over 300 graduates and undergraduate students to be responsible digital citizens, having pledged to TikTok’s #ThinkTwice safety campaign. This participation is a powerful signal that our leaders of tomorrow are dedicated to self-regulation and mindful posting. By taking this step, the attendees are translating their skills into positive social action, actively working to build a truly safe, valued, and empowered digital environment for all Malaysians.

Students of UTeM at the TikTok Surf’s Up booth with Ts. Dr. Muhammad Noorazlan Shah (center).

Surf’s Up at UTeM is part of TikTok Malaysia’s ongoing campus series to promote responsible digital citizenship, with previous engagements at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), University of Nottingham Malaysia and the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM), amounting with over 1,000 pledges in total.

