Batik Air Connects Langkawi To Tashkent With New Direct Service

In response to the growing demand from the Uzbekistan market, Batik Air is introducing a direct service between Langkawi International Airport, Kedah (LGK) and Tashkent International Airport, Uzbekistan (TAS), commencing 14 December 2025.

This route reflects the rising popularity of Langkawi, also known as the jewel of Kedah, among Central Asian travellers seeking tropical experiences, and is expected to boost tourist arrivals, further strengthening its position as one of Malaysia’s leading international destinations.

Operating once a week, the strategically selected route strengthens links between Malaysia’s northern region and emerging markets in Central Asia. It complements Batik Air’s existing Kuala Lumpur–Tashkent service, offering travellers greater flexibility. The new connection also reinforces Langkawi’s role as a vital gateway for northern Malaysia, providing seamless access to Tashkent without the need to transit through Kuala Lumpur.

Langkawi, renowned for its pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and UNESCO Global Geopark status, continues to shine as a world-class destination for both leisure and business travellers. As Malaysia gears up for Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), the island’s appeal as a preferred holiday and departure hub is set to grow, attracting more international visitors and contributing to national tourism growth.

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, shared his excitement about the new service: “We’re thrilled to support the growing number of travellers coming to Langkawi. This route gives emerging markets like Uzbekistan a direct link to one of Malaysia’s most iconic island destinations, and we’re proud to play a part in boosting tourism and showcasing all that Langkawi has to offer.”

“It’s also an important step in supporting Visit Malaysia 2026. By connecting Tashkent and Langkawi, we are welcoming more international visitors to northern Malaysia while complementing our Kuala Lumpur–Tashkent two times weekly service. This milestone is all about meaningful connections and sharing Malaysia’s amazing attractions with the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s vibrant capital, offers a captivating blend of history, culture, and modernity. From its striking Islamic architecture and bustling bazaars to its distinctive cuisine, the city is drawing increasing attention from global travellers. By linking Langkawi with Tashkent, Batik Air opens a direct pathway for cultural exchange, tourism development, and business collaboration between Malaysia and Uzbekistan.

The LGK–TAS service marks a significant milestone in Batik Air’s network expansion, directly connecting northern Malaysia with a fast-growing Central Asian market. This connection enhances travel convenience, strengthens economic and cultural ties, and positions Langkawi as a key international gateway for tourism and trade.

