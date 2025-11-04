SD Guthrie Ranks Top In Global SPOTT Palm Oil Assessment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

SD Guthrie Berhad scored a first, coming in top spot in the annual SPOTT palm oil assessment. Scoring an outstanding 97.5% in the assessment, Guthrie’s remarkable accomplishment marks a significant leap forward in its sustainability journey, reflecting years of dedicated effort, transparency, and commitment to responsible palm oil production.

Developed by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), SPOTT scores palm oil, tropical forestry, and natural rubber companies annually against over 100 sector-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) indicators to benchmark their progress over time.

“Guthrie’s climb to the number one rank on SPOTT reflects our commitment to responsible agriculture, traceability and responsible sourcing, all of which are critical in strengthening the trust of our stakeholders. We are delighted that our continuous effort to improve our transparency and disclosures have been reflected in this higher score,” said Rashyid Redza Anwarudin, Guthrie’s Chief Sustainability Officer. In 2024, Guthrie came in third place with a score of 94.8%.

SPOTT evaluates how openly companies disclose their sustainability practices, supporting the financial sector and supply chain stakeholders to manage ESG risk through its assessment of the public disclosure and reporting of soft commodity companies. For the palm oil industry, it assesses 100 producers, processors and traders on their public disclosure regarding their organisation, policies and practices related to ESG issues. Each company receives a percentage score to benchmark their progress over time.

“Achieving transparency of sustainability practices across our entire organisation is no mean feat, given the magnitude of Guthrie’s global operations. This achievement reinforces our determination to continue pushing the envelope, to set standards that will catalyse positive change within the industry, through engagements and collaborations,” Rashyid added.

Among the top 10 companies on SPOTT this year, Guthrie holds the largest landbank. It operates in 12 countries, with upstream operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, and serves customers in more than 80 countries. More than 46,000 smallholders are part of Guthrie’s supply chain, adding complexity to transparency initiatives. By 2035, Guthrie expects to support at least 50,000 smallholders which will offer greater market access to communities that may otherwise be marginalised. Guthrie is also the world’s first palm oil company with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

