Madani Government Needs To Look Beyond Nga Kor Ming’s Media Crisis

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Press Statement by Puspavathy Ramaloo (Former Senior Journalist- Co Founder Supernewsroom.Ai – PR Solutions Platform)

As Malaysia gears up for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, communication from its leaders is more critical than ever.

The way they speak, respond, and engage with the press doesn’t just reflect their personal image, it is the face and credibility of the entire Madani government.

The recent incident involving Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming and a journalist is a stark reminder of how easily public trust can be shattered.

What should have been managed swiftly using the core crisis communication principles of Acknowledge, Apologise, Action, Empathy, and Thank You (3AET), instead escalated.

The minister publicly justified his actions and, ironically, announced a dinner and award event for reporters while the crisis was still unfolding.

Though a subsequent apology was issued, these missteps prove that even media-savvy leaders can severely falter without robust preparation for high-pressure situations.

In today’s digital environment, perception is lightning-fast and facts lag behind.

Every shift in tone, every ill-judged gesture, is recorded and amplified instantly. Once public opinion sours, recovering credibility is an uphill battle.

Nga’s case powerfully demonstrates that careful, strategic handling of questions can turn a potential mistake into a showcase of transparency, confidence, and decisive leadership.

History confirms this, strong operational decisions can be fatally overshadowed by poor communication.

During the MH370 tragedy, the country’s response was decisive and coordinated, yet gaps in messaging fueled widespread confusion and public uncertainty.

The lesson is clear, even sound policy can be undermined when communication fails.

Nga’s incident shows, on a magnified scale, how the lack of proper crisis communication skills can instantly escalate a minor situation into a major public relations fallout.

The Madani government must treat this incident as an urgent wake-up call.

Structured, mandatory media and crisis communication training must be implemented immediately for all ministers, deputy ministers, press secretaries, and senior officials. This training is vital.

It equips leaders to field tough questions, respond with composure, and maintain professionalism under intense scrutiny. It formally installs the 3AET principles, enabling leaders to acknowledge issues, apologise authentically, act decisively, show empathy, and conclude with gratitude the cornerstone of effective public trust management.

This is not merely about managing journalists. It is fundamentally about shaping national narrative and public confidence. Every statement, gesture, and public appearance contributes to how citizens and the world assess Malaysia’s governance. Leaders who master strategic communication can transform media scrutiny into powerful opportunities for clarity, trust, and lasting credibility.

VMY 2026 will put Malaysia squarely under the international spotlight.

The world will be watching not just our destinations and culture, but critically, how our leaders present themselves, engage with tough questions, and convey a coherent national narrative. Flawless communication is the shield that ensures Malaysia’s story is told accurately, positively, and professionally.

The media serves a critical role in informing society and upholding transparency. While an apology is necessary, engagement must move beyond mere statements; it requires personal, sincere dialogue with the journalist involved.

Accountability, openness, and genuine empathy are the only path to effectively rebuilding trust.

The Madani government has achieved significant strides in governance and public reform. Strengthening media and crisis communication skills must now be the final priority to secure these gains.

By investing in this training, Malaysia ensures its leaders are prepared for every challenge, every press question, and every public moment. In a world where every word travels globally in seconds, credibility is earned through clarity, preparation, and mutual respect.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.