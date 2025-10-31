EQ Teams Up With TOHO For An Epic 70th Birthday Bash For Godzilla

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

EQ is proud to announce a creative collaboration with TOHO Co., Ltd., the legendary studio behind the Godzilla franchise, in celebration of the monster’s 70th anniversary.

In a commemorative video released by Toho, Godzilla makes its new roar in Southeast Asia. In one unforgettable moment, EQ appears prominently in the Kuala Lumpur skyline, alongside the iconic Petronas Towers, as the monster passes into view.

This fleeting but powerful appearance has sparked a playful yet meaningful partnership between EQ and TOHO. To mark the occasion, EQ has created limited-edition “Happy 70th Anniversary” merchandise, including a bespoke T-shirt and collectible luggage stickers, to be gifted to select guests and supporters.

EQ’s award-winning rooftop bar, Sky51, will also unveil a limited-time signature drink aptly named “King of Monsters.” Available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions, this specially crafted beverage pays tribute to Godzilla’s cinematic legacy and will be served exclusively at Sky51.

“We were absolutely delighted to see the world-famous monster romping through Kuala Lumpur and passing by EQ in TOHO Corporation’s commemorative video,” said Donald Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Equatorial Group.

“This unique cameo comes at a time when EQ has recently been in the news, being listed on the prestigious Travel + Leisure 2025 list of Top 100 Hotels in the World at #22.

“We are especially proud to note that EQ is the only property in Malaysia to have made that list, which includes some of the most distinguished hotels in the world. Along with this moment of pop culture, we decided to have some fun and create some souvenirs. Special thanks go out to TOHO Corporation and TOHO Entertainment Asia for allowing us to do so. We can’t wait to see what Godzilla’s next adventure might be.”

This partnership solidifies the connection between the beloved monster and the city of Kuala Lumpur, creating a lasting memory for fans and guests.

