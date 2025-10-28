Penang Launches Silicon Island Green Tech Park For Global Investors

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Silicon Island Development Sdn Bhd unveiled Phase 1 of the Green Tech

Park at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, marking another milestone in the creation of Penang’s next-generation hub for high-value and sustainable E&E (Electronics & Electrical) industries.

The ceremony on Oct 8 follows the global launch of the Silicon Island at the Japan World Expo 2025 in Osaka on Sept 24, where Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow introduced Silicon Island to the world as a premier destination for advanced manufacturing, leisure and tourism.

To date, up to 250 acres of the Island has been reclaimed. The Green Tech Park is the flagship industrial precinct within Penang’s visionary Silicon Island development, designed as a future-ready smart city that integrates sustainability, innovation and technology.

Silicon Island is envisioned as a world-class hub for advanced manufacturing by combining cutting-edge digital infrastructure, renewable energy solutions and eco-conscious design to attract high-value industries such as semiconductors, high tech manufacturing, medical devices and more.

Presented by Chow and witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister II, Datuk Seri Haji Fadillah Yusof, the unveiling of the 99 years leasehold Green Tech Park which showcased the key features and visionary master plan, designed to complement and strengthen Penang’s thriving E&E ecosystem.

The first phase of land development is on track to welcome the construction of

the first factories in 2026, with operations to begin as early as 2027. This timeline underscores the project’s strong commitment to delivering an investment-ready ecosystem for the world’s most innovative enterprises.

“This complements the already thriving Bayan Lepas Industrial Zone and reinforces the state’s position as a key global hub for semiconductors, while driving further growth in high-tech industries,” said Chow.

Chow added that beyond industry and sustainability, Silicon Island will also feature the Heart of the Island (HOTI), envisioned as a new leisure and tourism destination in the southern part of Penang island.

“HOTI will combine lifestyle, leisure, cultural and green attractions, adding vibrancy to the island while drawing both local visitors and international tourists. Once completed, Silicon Island with its modern infrastructure and attractions will complement George Town’s UNESCO World Heritage status and further strengthen Penang’s appeal both as a local and international tourist destination,” said Chow.

Held in conjunction with the Selangor Investment & Industrial Park Expo (SPARK) 2025, the ceremony saw Penang’s invitation to global and local investors’ participation in this landmark development that is set to shape the future of Penang as a green and smart state that inspires the nation.

