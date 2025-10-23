The Malayan Xpedition Takes Participants On A 650km Journey Through Nature, Culture, And Connection

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Traversing scenic highlands, lush forests, and sun-kissed coastlines, the inaugural Malayan Xpedition, organised by By The Billions (BTB), a unique cars, community, and content platform bringing together enthusiasts, families, and adventurers, welcomed 103 cars on a thrilling overland journey spanning 650 kilometres across Malaysia’s heartland, from Awana Genting to Cherating passing through Jerantut, trailhead, and offroad routes from 12–16 October.

Whether participants were first-timers or seasoned explorers, the Malayan Xpedition offered experiences tailored for all. Attendees could choose between two routes:

The Initiation Route – perfect for families and newcomers, featuring scenic drives and frequent photo stops.

– perfect for families and newcomers, featuring scenic drives and frequent photo stops. The Adventure Route – offering more immersive experiences, including rugged trails and nature-based challenges.

Both routes aimed to celebrate exploration while highlighting Malaysia’s rich landscapes, combining adventure with moments of relaxation, cultural immersion, and shared experiences.

Adventure meets exploration and connection

From night drives through forest trails to jungle basecamp experiences featuring river crossings and mountain vistas, the Xpedition seamlessly blended nature, camaraderie, and lifestyle. Group activities such as kayaking, jungle challenges, and outdoor cooking added a layer of shared adventure, fostering connection and community among participants.

Adding a global touch to The Malayan Xpedition, we hosted two special guests: Oey Chaoey from Thailand and Stewart Chung from Taiwan. As well-known outdoor influencers, their presence brought fresh perspectives and international energy to the journey and expanded the Xpedition’s reach across borders.

But this year, nature truly set the course. Heavy rain transformed the Adventure Route into a true test of endurance, teamwork, and adaptability, turning scenic trails into demanding terrain. The BTB crew worked tirelessly into the early hours, with some even camping on a hillside at 2AM, determined to keep the expedition on track and ensure everyone’s safety.

Despite the obstacles, the spirit of the Xpedition never wavered. The final convoy emerged two days later than scheduled, greeted not with frustration but with cheers, laughter, and relief.

Camaraderie ran deep, with participants helping one another and locals stepping in to assist when needed.

“This journey was never about the terrain, it was about the people, the stories, and the shared experiences,” said Ned Nazlan, Founder of By The Billions.

“From jungle trails to beachside dinners, we saw how adventure and lifestyle can come together in a way that’s uniquely Malaysian. Special thanks also goes to HY Auto and Wing Hing Mudguard Shop, whose on-ground support was invaluable in keeping the journey alive and the community connected”.

Outdoor fun and local flavours

The journey kicked off at Awana Genting with the Adventure Fest, a public celebration of outdoor living, local flavours, and hands-on fun. Entry was free, with attendees enjoying “All-Day Activities” such as ziplining, paintball, and rock climbing.

For food lovers, the Outdoor Cooking Challenge brought culinary creativity to life in a friendly showdown judged by food personalities including Aaron Koh (Founder, NoodleBar), Razif Hashim (Co-founder, Mex Food Industries), and Jun from Jun Outdoor.

For thrill-seekers, the Blade Sports Showcase offered a high-energy spectacle as participants tackled an obstacle course using a parang to slice through watermelons and water bottles. Traxx FM amplified the excitement with live music, turning the highlands into a vibrant festival atmosphere.

Running alongside Adventure Fest was the 4Wheels Fest, a dynamic gathering of off-road enthusiasts and curious newcomers. Together, both festivals drew nearly 600 vehicles to Awana Genting, featuring an eclectic mix of rugged 4X4s, SUVs, and lifestyle campers.

One of the highlights was the Ford Ranger Getaway, where BTB partner SDAC Ford Malaysia hosted a full-fledged camping experience showcasing the Ford Ranger’s adventure-ready capabilities in a relaxed, outdoor setting.

Partnerships that bring the community together

The success of the Malayan Xpedition was made possible by the unwavering support of By The Billions’ network of passionate partners and collaborators. These alliances strengthened the foundation for a more connected, vibrant off-road and lifestyle community.

Last month, By The Billions formalised MOUs with the Malaysia 4WD Training and Experience Centre (M4TREC), an integrated training facility offering certification programmes for all skill levels, and the Sabah 4WD Association (SFWDA), the force behind the legendary Borneo Safari. Together, these partnerships brought both expertise and strategic vision, ensuring the expedition offered meaningful experiences for every participant.

These alliances were complemented by a powerhouse lineup of brands which made this year's events as successful as they were:

For By The Billions, the Malayan Xpedition is just the beginning. The focus remains on creating journeys that go beyond the drive, where shared experiences, meals, campfires, and adventure forge deeper connections.

