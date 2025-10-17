SAIC Motor Malaysia Accelerates Localisation with Plans to Assemble MG’s First EV in Melaka 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

SAIC Motor Malaysia today announced plans to begin local assembly of MG vehicles in Malaysia in the first half of 2026, marking a significant milestone in bringing MG products closer to local customers while strengthening the brand’s regional growth.

The announcement was made by Mr Emory Qi, Managing Director of SAIC Motor Malaysia, in the presence of YBhg Datuk Dr Aminar Rashid, Chairman of the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), and YBhg En. Hamidon Bin Abdullah, Executive Chairman of EP Manufacturing Berhad (EPMB), during a special event attended by partners, media, and key industry stakeholders.

Since its launch just over a year ago, SAIC Motor Malaysia has expanded its network to 26 MG Motor Authorised Dealerships nationwide, including three showrooms in Sarawak, with three more on the way. Its five-model line-up now includes the all-electric MGS5 EV, reflecting the brand’s shift toward green energy vehicles. The strong reception of the MG Cyberster has also made Malaysia the best-performing market in Asia1 and Oceania for the brand’s iconic all-electric roadster.

“This remarkable journey would not have been possible without the support of our dealers, business partners, media, and colleagues,” said Emory Qi. “Local assembly will be a key milestone that brings us closer to customers while reinforcing our role as a regional hub for MG.”

As part of its commitment to accelerate localisation, SAIC Motor Malaysia will begin local assembly in partnership with EPMB in Melaka. The Melaka facility will be capable of assembling green energy vehicles including BEV and HEV, as well as internal combustion engine (ICE) models under one roof. The strategy focuses on three priorities: affordability, faster delivery, and stronger localisation, aligning with SAIC Motor’s vision of a green energy vehicle roadmap presented at Auto Shanghai 2025.

“We are pleased to partner with SAIC Motor – our second state-owned OEM partner – to assemble the MG models in Malaysia. One will be the first electric vehicle locally assembled at our Melaka plant. Through collaboration with local suppliers, we will accelerate localization, including battery pack assembly for MG vehicles, enhancing our value proposition and better serving the Malaysian market”, said En Hamidon Abdullah, Executive Chairman of EPMB.

“Our assembly line will fully meet customer demand, ensuring a smoother and faster ownership experience,” Emory added. “Most importantly, quality is non-negotiable. Every locally assembled vehicle will undergo stringent global-level inspections through SAIC’s Quality Sustenance Programme.”

SAIC Motor Malaysia highlighted several factors that make Malaysia the ideal location for local assembly. The 50-year friendship between Malaysia and China provides a strong foundation of trust and collaboration, while Malaysia’s strategic location within ASEAN positions it as a natural hub for regional distribution and growth. Beyond vehicle assembly, the investment will create jobs, strengthen the vendor ecosystem, and lay the groundwork for future R&D development in Malaysia.

“Today’s announcement is only the beginning,” Emory concluded. “Together with our partners and local talent, we are building a future where innovation, sustainability, and opportunity drive Malaysia forward with MG.”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.