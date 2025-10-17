‘PASTI OK’ Campaign Brings More Excitement With Grand Launch At Shah Alam Seksyen 24

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As Malaysia ushers in a new chapter with the rollout of the government’s targeted fuel subsidy program, BUDI MADANI RON95, Petron Malaysia is stepping up with its PASTI OK campaign. This reaffirms its role not just as a trusted fuel source, but as a reliable and caring service provider to all Malaysians, offering well-maintained facilities, clean restrooms, and welcoming service.

After its soft launch in September, the Pasti OK campaign is now in full swing with a grand launch at Petron Shah Alam Seksyen 24. The event highlighted Petron’s ongoing commitment to helping customers navigate the evolving fuel landscape under the new subsidy framework.

“We understand that change can create uncertainty. But at Petron, we want customers to know that PASTI OK is not just a slogan. It’s a promise,” said Shaliza Mohd Sidek, Head of Retail Business, Petron Malaysia.

“We’re committed to making this transition easier by creating a service station

experience that is met with caring staff, and is both inclusive, and empowering. You can “Semak, Bayar, Isi,” and feel at ease knowing we are here to assist you.”

Nizam Mansor demonstrates 3 simple steps of BUDI95 Semak, Bayar, Isi.

A Campaign That Stands For More

At its core, PASTI OK goes beyond branding. It incorporates the Bahasa Isyarat Malaysia (Malaysian Sign Language) gesture for “PASTI OK”, validated by the Malaysian Federation of the Deaf. This meaningful gesture reflects Petron’s drive to create a service environment that is warm, welcoming, and accessible to all, especially for the differently-abled and underserved groups.

Speech by Nizam Mansor accompanied by sign language interpreter Tan Lee Bee.

The PASTI OK campaign embodies Petron’s spirit as everyone’s friendly neighborhood service station. Whether fueling up your car, grabbing a cup of coffee or simply stopping by for the facilities, customers can always expect to feel right at home.

Launch Day Highlights

Live performance of PASTI OK song by Mimifly.

The highlight of the launch event was a live debut performance of the official Pasti OK music video by local artist Mimifly. The upbeat track aligns closely with the Government’s “Semak, Bayar, Isi” tagline, a simple three-step guide designed to assist users in navigating the new subsidy environment. The music video reinforces this message through engaging storytelling, complemented by catchy lyrics and an uplifting tone that encourages Malaysians to adapt with confidence.

Petron’s Promise: Supporting Malaysians, No Matter The Change

Petron in adapting to the targeted subsidy framework, takes a step further to enhance the customers experience at our service stations by setting up a BUDI95 booth at all our stations to address any inquiries from our customers. Adding to that, Petron is also working on customers’ convenience of earning points through MyKad without having to bring PMiles card. In future, customers can simply swipe their MyKad and once payment is made, they will gain the PMiles points automatically. With every journey, Malaysians can look forward to a service station

experience that is welcoming, innovative, and Pasti OK!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.