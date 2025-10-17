AirAsia X Takes Off To Tashkent, Strengthening Asean And Central Asia Connectivity

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

AirAsia X (AAX) celebrated the launch of its inaugural direct flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, marking a new chapter in the airline’s growing Central Asia network and reinforcing Malaysia’s role in promoting Asean as a gateway to new regions.

This new connection further broadens AAX’s global footprint, linking Southeast Asia with Uzbekistan’s capital city, a hub steeped in Silk Road heritage and opening affordable access for travellers between both regions.

The launch comes at an opportune time as Malaysia intensifies its international tourism promotion ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), which aims to attract 47 million visitors and generate RM329 billion in receipts. The new service is expected to boost arrivals from Central Asia while promoting Malaysia’s diverse destinations and Muslim-friendly tourism ecosystem under the MFAR (Muslim-Friendly Tourism & Hospitality Assurance and Recognition) programme.

Building on the success of its Kuala Lumpur–Almaty route launched in 2024, AAX has already connected nearly 165,000 guests between Malaysia and Central Asia with strong load factors nearing 80% in line with growing demand for cultural and leisure travel. The addition of Tashkent is expected to accelerate this momentum, creating new opportunities for tourism, education, trade and investment.

In conjunction with the launch, AAX also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uzbekistan’s tourism authorities to collaborate on joint promotions and exchange programmes aimed at expanding bilateral travel and strengthening people-to-people ties.

Executive Chairman of Capital A, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, said: “This historic launch represents a bridge that brings Malaysia and Uzbekistan closer together. As we expand further into Central Asia, AirAsia X is proud to support Malaysia’s tourism agenda ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026. This milestone underscores Malaysia’s growing role in strengthening regional connectivity and reflects our shared commitment to opening new corridors to promote affordable travel, economic growth, and cultural exchange.”

Benyamin Ismail, CEO of AirAsia X, said: “AirAsia X has always strived to accelerate the expansion of its long-haul network whilst ensuring that travel is more accessible than ever, turning connectivity into real value for communities and economies across Central Asia and Southeast Asia. This year alone, we have flown more than 80,000 and counting travellers between the two regions with Kuala Lumpur ranked as the world’s top low-cost carrier hub by OAG, enabling many to connect seamlessly to over 130 destinations via our Fly-Thru network. This new route further complements Malaysia’s tourism agenda ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026 by strengthening inbound travel and positioning Malaysia as Asean’s leading gateway to new regions.”

H.E. Dr. Karomidin Gadoev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Malaysia, said: “We would like to congratulate AirAsia X on its inaugural service to Tashkent, a landmark achievement that opens a new chapter of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Malaysia. Uzbekistan is making significant strides in strengthening its Islamic tourism sector through infrastructure investments and global promotion initiatives, ensuring our heritage and spiritual sites are accessible to more international visitors. This milestone by AirAsia X not only complements our national vision but also creates greater opportunities for cultural, educational, and economic exchanges. We warmly congratulate AirAsia X on this bold step, which will undoubtedly foster stronger ties and shared growth between Central Asia and Asean.”

AAX flies to Tashkent with thrice-weekly flights, offering more than 82,000 seats annually with competitive fares from RM799* or USD199* all-in one-way. Promotional fares are available for booking from today until 26 October 2025, for the travel period between now and 14 September 2026 on airasia.com and the AirAsia MOVE app.

Flight Schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Tashkent (TAS):

