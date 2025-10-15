Malaysia’s Green Logistics Leader: Pos Malaysia Delivers Triple Sustainability Awards

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pos Malaysia Berhad, the national post and parcel service provider, has achieved a remarkable triple victory across three major sustainability awards in as many weeks, cementing its position as the nation’s leading green logistics provider.

The winning streak—spanning innovation, energy efficiency and ESG performance—demonstrates the breadth and depth of Pos Malaysia’s commitment to environmental sustainability across all aspects of its operations.

Three Weeks, Three Wins

MIHAS Services Innovation & Sustainability Award 2025 – Recognised for its groundbreaking Pos Hijau Carbon Emissions Tool, which provides customers with transparent carbon emission tracking for every shipment. The award also highlighted Pos Malaysia’s ambitious electric vehicle deployment, with more than 1,500 EVs operating across the country—the largest EV fleet in Malaysia’s logistics sector.

National Energy Awards 2025 (NEA) – Pos Malaysia secured three accolades for energy management excellence at the prestigious NEA ceremony, organised by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) and officiated by Deputy Prime Minister YAB Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof at Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

From 173 submissions across diverse sectors, Pos Malaysia won:

1st Place in Energy Management (Small & Medium Building) for its Mail Delivery Centre in Bandar Baru Bangi & Seri Kembangan

in Energy Management (Large Building) for its National Mail Centre in Shah Alam Merit in Energy Management (Small & Medium Building) for its Pusat Pos Laju Kapar

The Edge ESG Awards 2025 – Gold – Pos Malaysia clinched Gold in the Transportation & Logistics category, based on its strong FTSE Russell ESG rating. The award recognises the company’s robust environmental, social and governance performance across its nationwide operations.

A Holistic Approach To Sustainability

Commenting on the achievements, Charles Brewer, Group Chief Executive Officer of Pos Malaysia, said: ” These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams across the country. Sustainability is fundamental to how we operate at Pos Malaysia. From our Pos Hijau tool that helps customers track their carbon emissions, to our energy-efficient facilities, to operating Malaysia’s largest EV fleet—we’re embedding environmental responsibility into every part of our business. These wins validate that we’re making real progress in reducing our environmental impact whilst maintaining the reliable service Malaysians depend on. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, but there’s still much more to do as we continue building a business that’s fit for the future.”

Sustainability remains a key strategic priority for Pos Malaysia, with initiatives spanning multiple fronts:

Green Fleet Leadership – Operating Malaysia’s largest logistics EV fleet with 1,252 e-bikes and 264 e-vans, Pos Malaysia has covered over 10.8 million kilometres emission-free—equivalent to circling the Earth 270 times. The company aims to achieve 100% green first and last-mile deliveries by 2030.

– Operating Malaysia’s largest logistics EV fleet with 1,252 e-bikes and 264 e-vans, Pos Malaysia has covered over 10.8 million kilometres emission-free—equivalent to circling the Earth 270 times. The company aims to achieve 100% green first and last-mile deliveries by 2030. Renewable Energy Infrastructure – With 17 solar-powered facilities nationwide, Pos Malaysia has boosted its renewable energy mix to nearly 7.5%, preventing more than 2,900 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

– With 17 solar-powered facilities nationwide, Pos Malaysia has boosted its renewable energy mix to nearly 7.5%, preventing more than 2,900 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. Energy Efficiency – Comprehensive initiatives including LED lighting upgrades, digitalisation and advanced energy management systems have been implemented across facilities nationwide.

– Comprehensive initiatives including LED lighting upgrades, digitalisation and advanced energy management systems have been implemented across facilities nationwide. Customer Empowerment – The Pos Hijau Carbon Emissions Tool enables customers to track and understand the environmental impact of their shipments, promoting transparency and informed decision-making.

Next Stop: Regional Recognition

Following the NEA success, Pos Malaysia will represent Malaysia at the ASEAN Energy Awards 2025 on 16 October at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, showcasing the nation’s best practices in energy management alongside other ASEAN nations during the 43rd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting and 25th ASEAN Energy Business Forum. Pos Malaysia is honoured to be selected as a Session Owner for the Malaysia Pavilion at COP30 in Belém, Brazil. This recognition highlights our continued leadership in advancing sustainable logistics and our commitment to supporting Malaysia’s representation on the global climate stage.

At Pos Malaysia, we are passionate about building trust to connect lives and businesses for a better tomorrow. These milestones reaffirm our commitment to delivering not only parcels, but also meaningful, lasting impact for generations to come.

