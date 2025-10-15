AEON And FRIM Join Hands To Restore Firefly Habitat In Kuala Selangor Through “Terang Di Hujung Dahan” Initiative

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

AEON Co. (M) Bhd continues its commitment to environmental conservation through a tree-planting initiative in collaboration with the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM). The program, themed “Terang di Hujung Dahan” focuses on long-term efforts to restore the firefly habitat in Kuala Selangor, one of Malaysia’s renowned natural attractions.

Through this initiative, a total of 50 rumbia (Metroxylon sagu) and 50 berembang (Sonneratia caseolaris) saplings were planted along the riverbanks. Both tree species serve as crucial components of the fireflies’ natural habitat. This meaningful effort marks an important step toward ecosystem restoration while supporting scientific research to ensure the sustainability of firefly populations for the benefit of future generations.

AEON continues to protect biodiversity and maintain the balance of our natural ecosystem.

The tree-planting activity, held on 11 October, was joined by volunteers from various organisations including the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS), Kuala Selangor Municipal Council (MPKS), Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), local community associations such as Inspirasi KAWA and KONGRES (Kelab Generasi Warisan Seri Asahan), as well as AEON volunteers.

AEON volunteers taking a boat ride to the tree-planting site.

Also present at the event were Dr. Ir. Ts. Hj. Mohmad Asari Daud, Director of LUAS; Dr. Kasuma Satria Mat Jadi, Chief Human Resource Officer of AEON; Dato’ Dr. Ismail Hj. Parlan, Director General of FRIM; Tuan Haji Mohd Azmi Sunda, Head of Plantation Section, MPOB; and Muhammad Asyraf Kamarrazaman, representative of the President of MPKS.

According to Dr. Kasuma Satria, “This collaboration continues the long-standing partnership between AEON and FRIM in environmental conservation. Our efforts in Kuala Selangor reflect AEON’s unwavering commitment to protecting biodiversity and maintaining the balance of our natural ecosystem.”

He added, “We hope today’s effort will continue to bring light to Kuala Selangor not only through the glow of the fireflies that illuminate the night, but also through our shared sense of responsibility in preserving nature for the well-being of the community and generations to come.”

The trees planted are part of a long-term effort to restore the firefly habitat in Kuala Selangor.

The collaboration between AEON and FRIM in conserving the firefly habitat in Kuala Selangor began in 2011 at Tanjung Beluntas. The project was carried out in two phases, covering activities such as site clearing, research, tree planting, and maintenance. In 2018, AEON volunteers, together with the Selangor State Economic Planning Unit, implemented a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project involving tree-planting activities to support the firefly habitat in the same area. To date, AEON has planted more than 1,000 trees in Kuala Selangor where growth of fireflies were recorded.

Dr. Kasuma (fourth from left) and AEON volunteers after completing the tree planting.

In his speech, Dato’ Dr. Ismail Hj. Parlan reaffirmed FRIM’s commitment to implementing and sharing research findings from this program to ensure long-term impact. He also expressed appreciation for the participation of private sector partners, particularly AEON, as a corporate entity that exemplifies meaningful and high-impact corporate social responsibility.

From left: Tuan Haji Mohd Azmi Sunda, Head of Plantation Section of MPOB; Dato’ Dr. Ismail Hj. Parlan, Director General of FRIM; Dr. Ir. Ts. Hj. Mohmad Asari Daud, Director of LUAS; Dr. Kasuma Satria Mat Jadi, Chief Human Resource Officer of AEON and Encik Muhammad Asyraf Kamarrazaman, representative of the President of MPKS.

Beyond firefly conservation efforts, AEON has also been actively engaged in broader environmental greening initiatives. One such effort is the Malaysia-Japan Friendship Forest project, which began in 2004 at Paya Indah Wetlands in collaboration with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (PERHILITAN), in conjunction with AEON’s 20th anniversary. The project was later expanded in collaboration with FRIM through the planting of 30,000 trees in Bidor, and will continue with a reforestation project in Segamat scheduled to begin at the end of this year, involving the planting of another 30,000 trees across 36 hectares in three phases.

Since initiating its tree-planting efforts in 1991, AEON has planted more than 557,000 trees nationwide through various greening initiatives.

