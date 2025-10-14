World AI Show Welcomes MIDA as Strategic Investment Partner, Strengthening Malaysia’s Position As AI & Investment Hub
The event will explore key themes revolving around Malaysia’s AI priorities and global innovation trends.
The World AI Show is gearing up for its 46th global edition, set for 28–29 October 2025 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Kuala Lumpur. Following the announcement of MDEC as Strategic Partner, the summit now proudly welcomes the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) as its Strategic Investment Partner.
MIDA’s involvement underscores Malaysia’s commitment to becoming the leading destination for AI innovation and high-impact investments in Southeast Asia. With its mandate to drive industrial growth and digital transformation, MIDA’s strategic role at the World AI Show will spotlight opportunities in AI, advanced manufacturing, cloud, and digital infrastructure.
“AI is integral to Malaysia’s next wave of economic transformation. At MIDA, our strategic focus is on facilitating the adoption of AI across key industries to enhance national competitiveness and attract high-value global investments. The World AI Show in Malaysia serves as a perfect platform to showcase our nation’s capabilities and forge the collaborations necessary to build a globally competitive and smarter economy.” said Noorzita Mohamad Nor, Director, Business Services & Regional Operations Division, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).
Featured speakers
As of now, confirmed speakers at the World AI Show – Malaysia includes:
- Shamsul Izhan Bin Abdul Majid, Head, National AI Office – Malaysia
- Dato’ Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab, Chief Executive Officer, CyberSecurity Malaysia
- Vicks Kanagasingam, Advisor & Head of Data Governance Protem Committee, Ministry of Digital Malaysia
- Stephanie Liew, Chief Information Security Officer, APMEA, British American Tobacco (BAT)
- Budiman Bujang, Deputy Chief Digital Officer, Johor Corporation
- Christophe Vicic, Chief Growth Officer, JLL Malaysia
- Mohd Hanapi Bisri, Head of Group ICT, Petra Energy
- Tan Ngoh Lim, Head of Group Digital & Technology, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC)
- Aaron Kee, Chief Business Officer, Carsome Group
- Braendan Yong Kong Choong, Chief Technology Officer, Al Rajhi Bank
- SK Joo, Chief Technology Officer, Senheng Electric (KL) Sdn. Bhd.
- Tze Phei Tee, Group Chief Information Officer, Wasco Berhad
- Lee Li Foon, Chief Technology Officer, AHAM Capital Asset Management
- Francis Chan, Senior Director, Group IT Security, DKSH
- Md Abdul Mukaddem, Director, Digital Commercial & AI, Coca-Cola Singapore, Malaysia & Brunei
- Raffaello Sanzio Rodiman, Head of Data Management & Application Development, Orsted
- Frank Kang, Country Head – Malaysia, Antler
- Weisheng Neo, General Partner, Qualgro
- Andre Sequerah, Managing Partner, ScaleUp Malaysia
(More regional and global leaders will be announced in the coming weeks.)
Key themes at World AI Show Malaysia 2025
The summit agenda is designed around practical, high-impact themes that reflect Malaysia’s AI priorities and global innovation trends, including:
- National AI Strategy & Digital Government
- Smart Cities, Transport & Logistics
- Edge AI, IoT & Data Infrastructure
- AI in Manufacturing & Industry 4.0
- AI in Financial Services & Fintech
- AI in Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Generative AI & Emerging Tech
- Responsible AI, Ethics & Talent Development
These themes will guide keynotes, panels, roundtables, and showcases, ensuring every attendee walks away with actionable strategies and partnerships.
Partners and sponsors
The growing list of partners supporting World AI Show Malaysia includes:
- Strategic Partner: Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC)
- Strategic Investment Partner: Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA)
- Supporting Partners: CyberSecurity Malaysia, Invest Penang
- Platinum Sponsor: Datadog
- Leadership Roundtable Partner: Quantexa
- Gold Sponsor: Magure
- Exhibitors: Xtremax, Cloocus Malaysia, Cognitus Asia, Robopreneur
- Association Partners: Starfindo, Kumpul, ForumSatria
What to expect: high-impact outcomes for investors and enterprises
The World AI Show is more than just a conference — it’s a catalyst for partnerships, investments, and real business outcomes. Attendees can expect:
- Investor Showcases: Meet high-potential AI startups pitching directly to investors.
- Keynote Discussions & Panels: Insights from top AI pioneers, enterprise leaders, and policymakers.
- Executive Roundtables: Closed-door sessions designed for senior decision-makers.
- Networking Functions: Curated opportunities to connect with C-level leaders and innovators.
Futuretech World Cup – Startup innovation at the forefront
In addition to world-class keynotes and panels, the event will also host the FutureTech World Cup (FTWC) — a global startup competition where the most promising AI ventures will pitch their solutions live to a jury of investors and industry leaders.
For investors, FTWC is a unique deal-flow platform, offering direct access to next-generation startups innovating across AI, cloud, fintech, healthcare, Industry 4.0, and more.
Trescon’s statement
“As we welcome MIDA as Strategic Investment Partner, this strengthens our commitment to positioning Malaysia as the hub for AI and digital investment in ASEAN,” said Mithun Shetty, Vice Chairman of Trescon. “Together with MDEC and our partners, this edition of World AI Show will create unmatched opportunities for investors, enterprises, and innovators to collaborate.”
Secure your place
With just weeks to go, World AI Show Malaysia promises to be a defining platform for AI investments and strategic partnerships.
👉 For free delegate passes, click here
👉 For sponsorship opportunities, contact:
Shrikanth Prabhu
Commercial Director
prabhu@tresconglobal.com | +91 86601 15892
Media Contact:
Utkarsh Pant
Marketing Manager
utkarsh@tresconglobal.com | +91 99994 62605
