OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia Celebrates 20,000 Vehicles On Malaysian Roads

OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia has reached a key milestone with the delivery of its 20,000th vehicle, just 14 months after the brand’s market debut in July 2024.

The achievement underscores the brand’s rapid momentum and customer trust in Malaysia as well as the global export strategy of its parent company, Chery Group, driven by the central pillars of offering segment-defining vehicles and exceptional customer experiences.

OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia Acting Sales Director Clement Yeo, said, “Reaching 20,000 registrations in just over a year is a proud moment for us and a testament to the trust Malaysian customers have placed in OMODA | JAECOO. This milestone is also part of a wider achievement for Chery Group, which has surpassed 5 million vehicles sold in export markets, with over 600,000 contributed by OMODA I JAECOO vehicles.”

“Through our authorised dealer network, we remain committed to delighting customers in Malaysia with an exceptional portfolio that blends advanced technology such as the Super Hybrid System with premium comfort, safety, and design,” he added.

The 20,000th vehicle handover was marked by an exclusive owner celebration, ‘20,000 and Beyond: A Celebration of Trust’, held at Blossom Glass Mansion, Kuala Lumpur. Over 100 guests attended the event, which featured the handover of a JAECOO J7 PHEV to its new owner, Khirdzir Ali.

As the 20,000th customer, Khirdzir shared his excitement about joining the OMODA | JAECOO community, “I believe the J7 PHEV offers great value for money. Compared to other cars in the same price range and segment.”

Sharing his excitement, Khirdzir added, I’m truly honoured to be part of this incredible milestone of 20,000 OMODA I JAECOO vehicles on the road in Malaysia. It’s inspiring to see how quickly the brand has grown and how strongly it resonates with Malaysian drivers.”

Looking ahead, he is most excited about enjoying, the comfort and efficiency of his new J7 PHEV with his family, “its impressive fuel efficiency adds great practicality and helps reduce running costs in my daily driving,” he added.

Established as Malaysia’s premium challenger SUV brand, OMODA | JAECOO reached this milestone through the strong performance of its four core models, the JAECOO J7, JAECOO J7 PHEV, OMODA C9, and JAECOO J8, supported by a strategic dealer network, approaching 50 locations nationwide, a dedicated parts warehouse, and local assembly operations at its Shah Alam plant.

This achievement also cements the brand’s standing among Malaysia’s Top 5 automotive marques in the first half of 2025 (1H 2025).

OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia’s success echoes the broader strategy of Chery Group. Earlier this year, Chery became the first Chinese carmaker to export more than 5 million vehicles, maintaining its leadership in passenger car exports for 22 consecutive years.

In July 2025, the Group achieved a historic ‘Double 500’ milestone, rising to 233rd on the Fortune Global 500 and 59th on the Fortune China 500, one of the fastest climbs in the industry.

A key driver of Chery Group’s global growth has been its powertrain strategy, particularly in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs). In the first half of 2025, NEVs accounted for 40% of the Group’s total exports.

At the heart of this strategy is the OMODA | JAECOO Super Hybrid System (SHS), currently available in the JAECOO J7 PHEV. Combining a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor, dedicated hybrid transmission, and 18.3 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, the SHS delivers up to 347 PS and 525 Nm of torque.

The J7 PHEV offers a pure electric range of nearly 100 km and a combined range of more than 1,200 km, while achieving fuel consumption as low as 4.77 litres/100 km, making it equally suited for city commutes and long journeys.

In conjunction with this milestone, OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia is extending exclusive ownership offers. The JAECOO J7 PHEV now comes with seven (7) years of complimentary service or RM5,000 in rewards.

Meanwhile attractive financing packages and service options are also available for models such as the J7 2WD, J7 AWD, C9 2WD and C9 AWD range. Customers may contact their authorised dealers for further details.

The celebration also showcased the upcoming JAECOO J5 and brought owners together for family-friendly activities including lacquer fan workshops, caricature sessions with OMODA | JAECOO models, and a lucky draw.

Also present at the event was proud owner Irene Tee, who showcased her J7 AWD that has clocked over 70,000 km in less than a year. At more than three times the national annual average mileage, her vehicle stands as a strong testament to the quality and durability of OMODA | JAECOO vehicles.

Meanwhile, the event also introduced online social media contests inviting all OMODA | JAECOO owners to share their stories and showcase their experiences with a wider audience. Through these initiatives, OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia aims to further grow its vibrant owner community across digital and social platforms, fostering stronger connections among customers nationwide.

