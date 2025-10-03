LexisNexis Launches Lexis+ AI with Protégé Malaysia: A Personalised AI Legal Assistant Empowering The Next Wave Of Innovation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in AI-powered analytics and decision tools, proudly announces the launch of Lexis+ AI with Protégé Malaysia, a state- of-the-art, personalized AI assistant designed to transform legal work in Malaysia. This milestone launch brings advanced AI capabilities finely tuned for the local market, ushering in a new era of efficiency, productivity, and precision in legal research and document management.

Empowering Malaysian Legal Professionals

Lexis+ AI with Protégé Malaysia is built to streamline routine tasks while empowering legal professionals to unlock new economic opportunities. Developed with insights from pioneering customers, this groundbreaking solution harnesses the power of both AI agents and generative AI, all grounded in proprietary LexisNexis Malaysia content, including the prestigious Malayan Law Journal, to deliver next- level productivity and outcomes.

Additionally, it is developed to the highest standards of security, compliance, and privacy, ensuring that with dedicated human oversight, Protégé autonomously reviews, refines, and continually improves its deliverables based on user-defined goals.

“At LexisNexis, our mission is to empower legal professionals by seamlessly integrating advanced technology with deep local insights. With the launch of Lexis+ AI with Protégé Malaysia, we are excited to offer a solution that is perfectly aligned with the unique legal landscape of Malaysia, ensuring every practitioner has access to a personalised and intelligent assistant that drives better outcomes,” said Gaythri Raman, Managing Director, LexisNexis Southeast Asia and India.

Key Features and Capabilities

Leveraging proprietary agentic and generative AI technology, Lexis+ AI with Protégé offers a suite of cutting-edge features, including:

Document Analysis and Summarisation: Upload and analyse documents with speed and accuracy. Lexis+ AI can summarise large, complex documents and generate concise overviews.

Upload and analyse documents with speed and accuracy. Lexis+ AI can summarise large, complex documents and generate concise overviews. Intelligent Drafting: Draft personalised legal documents – ranging from transactional contracts to litigation motions, briefs, and court filings – with the ability to self-review and flag areas for improvement.

Draft personalised legal documents – ranging from transactional contracts to litigation motions, briefs, and court filings – with the ability to self-review and flag areas for improvement. Graphical Timeline: Generate visual timelines from uploaded documents, highlighting key events and milestones.

Generate visual timelines from uploaded documents, highlighting key events and milestones. Dynamic Workflow Suggestion: Receive actionable prompts and automated suggestions based on the type of document and workflow requirements. The assistant can dynamically generate follow-up queries to further tailor outputs.

Receive actionable prompts and automated suggestions based on the type of document and workflow requirements. The assistant can dynamically generate follow-up queries to further tailor outputs. Secure Document Management: Protégé Vault allows users to securely store, upload, and manage thousands of legal documents while performing a variety of AI-driven tasks such as identifying key information, extracting clauses, summarising and drafting.

Hannah Ariffin, Assistant Manager, Legal, MAMEE-Double Decker (M) Sdn Bhd previewed Lexis+ AI

Hannah in sharing her experience, states: “As an existing LexisNexis user, the transition to Lexis+ AI with Protégé felt seamless. The interface was familiar and it was easy to get started. Lexis+ AI with Protégé was able to assess favourable terms for a specific party or pull out all related clauses from a document — that proved to be especially useful in my role as an in-house counsel”.

Transforming Legal Workflows in Malaysia

The Malaysia launch builds on the successes in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Australia, where LexisNexis has deployed similar innovations in legal AI. Integrating extractive AI (for deep insights and data retrieval), generative AI (for content creation), and now, agentic AI (for autonomous task completion), Lexis+ AI with Protégé is set to transform legal workflows by:

Reducing repetitive work: Allowing legal professionals to spend less time on mundane tasks and more on high-value services.

Allowing legal professionals to spend less time on mundane tasks and more on high-value services. Improving outcomes: Enhancing the accuracy and precision of legal documents through advanced self-review features.

Enhancing the accuracy and precision of legal documents through advanced self-review features. Personalising user experience: Grounding AI outputs in locally relevant legal content and tailoring the experience based on the specific needs of the Singapore market.

Commitment to Excellence in AI Development

LexisNexis’ commitment to delivering AI-driven solutions tailored for local markets is evident in Protégé’s deployment. This innovation underscores LexisNexis’ ongoing investment in responsible AI, developed with a robust global technology infrastructure to ensure validated, high-quality insights and content creation.

Availability

Lexis+ AI with ProtégéTM Malaysia is available to legal practitioners and organizations in Malaysia starting October 02, 2025. To learn more about the capabilities, visit https://www.lexisnexis.com/en-my/solutions/lexis-plus-ai.

About LexisNexis AI Development

LexisNexis customer-driven AI innovation focuses on analytics and decision tools that solve complex problems and enhance value. The company responsibly develops safe AI solutions with human oversight, backed by advanced encryption and privacy technology. Its global technology platform seamlessly integrates extractive, generative, and agentic AI within a scalable, multi-cloud infrastructure to drive rapid innovation and continuously improve answer quality, accuracy, and speed. A proprietary Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) platform grounds large language model (LLM) answers in a comprehensive repository of trusted legal content and metadata, delivering high-quality answers and validated citations. Its multi-model approach selects the best AI model for each use case, and model fine-

tuning ensures high performance of domain-specific, personalized LLMs, supported by partners OpenAI, Mistral, Anthropic, AWS, and Microsoft. The company employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and experts to develop, test, and validate solutions in line with RELX Responsible AI Principles.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

