Malaysia Aviation Group Leads Industry With Groundbreaking Digital Collaboration With Adobe, Google, Skyscanner And Visa

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has announced a landmark collaboration that reinforces its status as a global digital pioneer — becoming the first airline group in the world to unite four of the most influential names in e-commerce and technology: Adobe, Skyscanner, Google, and Visa.

This landmark partnership marks a pivotal milestone in MAG’s journey towards its ambition to be recognised among the world’s leading aviation groups. By uniting best-in-class expertise in metasearch, personalisation, digital engagement and payments, the collaboration is set to redefine how travellers discover, engage with and book their journeys — delivering a seamless, data-driven and customer-centric travel experience.

Clarence Lee, Group Chief Digital & IT Officer of Malaysia Aviation Group, said, “This is far more than a collaboration — it is a quantum leap in creating a truly frictionless online travel experience. By partnering with global leaders such as Google, Skyscanner, Adobe and Visa, we are building the digital backbone that will make every MAG journey more seamless, personalised and rewarding for customers worldwide — transforming how they discover, interact with and book their travel”.

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), also added “This partnership is not only about strengthening MAG’s digital edge, but also about transforming the entire customer journey – from inspiration to booking and beyond. By collaborating with these global leaders, we are setting a new benchmark for how airlines engage with travellers, driving more personalised experiences, greater convenience, and new opportunities to reward our customers”.

A partnership ceremony was recently held during MATTA Fair 2025, graced by Clarence Lee and Dersenish Aresandiran, alongside senior leaders from each partner, each bringing their own expertise to redefine the future of travel:

Adobe: Shashank Sharma, Senior Director, Digital Experience (SEA & Korea), and Siddharth Khetrapal, Director, Professional Services – APAC, represented Adobe to deliver tailored experiences with its personalisation capabilities across customer segments, making every interaction memorable, be it for families, business travellers, or first-time flyers.

By uniting with these global technology leaders, Malaysia Airlines is setting the stage for a future where a flight is not merely booked, but experienced from the very first moment of planning, one that is personalised, intelligent, seamless, and rewarding across the airline’s website and mobile platforms. This collaboration forms the digital backbone that will propel Malaysia Airlines forward, creating digitally advanced experiences that connect millions of travellers worldwide.

With this first-of-its-kind collaboration in aviation, MAG is doing more than embracing innovation. By joining forces with four global technology leaders, the airline is unleashing data-driven creativity, setting new standards for digital excellence and showcasing how powerful partnerships can propel the future of travel.

