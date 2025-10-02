HOYA Malaysia Reaffirm Its Mission On Early Myopia Detection Through ‘A Million Visions’ Campaign

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Building on the success of its inaugural launch in 2024, HOYA Malaysia continues its mission to safeguard the eyesight of future generations through the continued rollout of its initiative, A Million Visions.

In conjunction with World Sight Day 2025, the campaign aims to further emphasise the importance of eye health care for our children and to address the growing concern of myopia that is affecting the younger generations in Malaysia.

Happening from 16 to 22 October 2025, A Million Visions campaign offers free eye examinations for children aged 5 to 12 across more than 800 participating Eye Care Professional Optical Stores nationwide.

The examinations aim to educate and encourage Malaysians to take the first step in protecting their children’s vision, by recognising the importance of early detection and accessing professional eye health assessments before it progresses.

As part of HOYA Vision Care’s ongoing commitment to early intervention in childhood myopia, the campaign also highlights the importance of clinically proven solutions for long-term management. HOYA’s MiYOSMART spectacle lenses, developed with Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (D.I.M.S.) Technology, offers a non-invasive, effective approach to slowing myopia progression in children.

Backed by extensive global clinical research and trusted by eye care professionals, MiYOSMART lenses are designed for myopia management in children, providing clear vision while significantly slowing the progression of myopia.

To strengthen nationwide efforts in managing childhood myopia, HOYA Malaysia introduced the HOYA MiYOSMART Early Control Subsidy in 2025, as part of the A Million Visions campaign. This ongoing initiative, offered an instant RM350 subsidy on MiYOSMART myopia control lenses, making clinically proven myopia care even more accessible to Malaysians and further urged the need to start taking care of children’s eye health from an early stage.

“A Million Visions campaign was born from a simple but urgent truth; too many children are missing out on early eye care due to awareness, access, and cost. As a leader in vision care, we felt a responsibility to act. Our initiative helps families take the first step in safeguarding their children’s vision by collaborating with certified optometrists across the country to make eye exams more accessible. This isn’t just a one-off initiative, it’s part of a long-term commitment to reshape how communities think about eye health for our children,” said Lew Chee Quin, Managing Director at Malaysian Hoya Lens Sdn. Bhd.

HOYA MiYOSMART Coating Smooth Touch Xtreme (STX) is now in Malaysia

Children are innate explorers, constantly interacting with their surroundings through movement, touch, and play. In fact, younger children may wipe their lenses up to 8,000 times over the lifespan of a single pair, often using shirts, tissues, or rough surfaces that can degrade lens coatings and reduce clarity over time.

Therefore, central to this year’s campaign is the Malaysian debut of the MiYOSMART Coating STX, HOYA Vision Care’s latest advancement in myopia care.

Designed specifically for children, MiYOSMART Coating STX helps lenses stay clearer for longer, makes them easier to clean and maintain, and provides long-lasting protection – all of which support regular wear, the key to effective myopia control.

Now available on MiYOSMART lenses, the STX coating delivers advanced hydrophobic performance that actively repels water, fingerprints, dirt, and grease, keeping lenses cleaner for longer and maintaining visual clarity even after 2.7 years of regular use.

This innovation does not only enhance durability and ease of cleaning, but also encourages consistent wear, especially during outdoor activities, which are vital for healthy eye development and proven to help slow the progression of myopia.

By removing the barriers to everyday use, MiYOSMART Coating STX empowers children to explore, play, and grow with confidence.

