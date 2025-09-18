Westports, iPay88, RCX Group Leaders To Speak At Entrepreneurs Summit VI

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Entrepreneurs Summit VI returns on 2 October 2025 in Kuala Lumpur as Malaysia’s leading one-day platform that brings together entrepreneurs, corporates, investors, and government to accelerate collaboration, capital and growth. The summit will spotlight founder journeys, practical growth strategies, and high-level networking designed to drive innovation across industries.

The Summit, supported by media partner The Rakyat Post and community partner Next Up Asia, includes keynote addresses and interactive panel discussions focused on addressing the real challenges and opportunities of building high-growth businesses. Sessions will cover founder journeys to global scale, a Solarvest case study, the hidden truths of entrepreneurship, data-backed failure vs. scale analysis, innovation versus execution, government partnership strategies, corporate co-founding models, 2025 investor trends, and sector forecasts for biotech, fintech and digital commerce.

This year’s speaker lineup features influential business leaders and ecosystem builders, including:

Datuk Ruben Emir Gnanalingam – Executive Chairman, Westports Holdings Kent Chua – CEO, RCX Group Chan Kok Long – Co-Founder of iPay88 & Group CEO of Carehaus Sdn Bhd Arieff Aaron Abudullah – Director Of Invest Selangor Berhad Ben Lim – CEO & Founder, NEXEA

“Too often we hear founders complain about the ecosystem — funding, policy, competition. The truth is, Malaysia already has the talent, capital, and ideas. What matters now is whether founders stop making excuses and start making moves. Entrepreneurs Summit VI gives you the tools, but what you build with it is on you. Winners turn insights into action. Losers just keep talking.” said Kent Chua, CEO of RCX Group.

“This summit brings together all the right players, startups, corporates, investors, and policymakers under one roof. This is where collaborations are born and future industries are shaped. We believe that Malaysia has all the ingredients to produce world-class entrepreneurs, and gatherings like this are what give founders the momentum, resources, and confidence to turn big ideas into global businesses.” said Chan Kok Long, Co-Founder of iPay88 & Group CEO of Carehaus Sdn Bhd.

“NEXEA backs founders with capital and operational support; Entrepreneurs Summit VI multiplies that effect by creating focused opportunities to meet corporates, investors and policy influencers. The panels deliver practical insights from leaders who’ve scaled businesses, and the networking is engineered to produce measurable outcomes, pilot conversations, advisory relationships or investor follow-ups. This year we expect over 1,000 leaders, and participating organisations represent up to RM10 billion in combined revenues, significantly increasing the chance of real commercial partnerships,” said Ben Lim, CEO & Founder of NEXEA.

Entrepreneurs Summit VI is more than a conference — it is a catalyst for growth, innovation and collaboration across Malaysia’s startup ecosystem. With a strong focus on founder stories, practical growth strategies and curated networking, the summit aims to accelerate entrepreneurs from idea to impact while positioning Malaysia as a regional hub for innovation.

For more details about the event, visit www.entrepreneurs-summit.org.

