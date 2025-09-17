National Art Gallery Organizes Ipoh Suka Langka 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The National Art Gallery is celebrating its 67th anniversary this year, reinforcing its role as the nation’s premier visual arts institution. From Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, the artistic pulse continues in Ipoh with the establishment of a new branch, which is expected to begin operations next year in the iconic Pejabat Pos Lama Ipoh building, enriching Perak’s creative landscape as a hub for contemporary art.

In anticipation of the opening of its Ipoh, Perak branch, the National Art Gallery will organize “Ipoh Suka Langka” on 19thand 20th September 2025. This event will take place at the National Art Gallery Ipoh Branch and across several significant city landmarks, including Dataran Dato’ Sagor, Town Hall, Sultan Idris Shah II Mosque, and Ipoh Town.

This two-day program will feature a wide range of activities that combine visual arts, culture, and community in an inclusive and lively atmosphere. The event includes several art competitions, such as Ipoh Plein Air, Mobilegraphy – Jejak Seni, and a Children’s Coloring Contest. Community-focused activities will feature a Skate Jam and Neon Art Walk, while interactive workshops will cover AR Colouring, Animation Screenings, a Doodle Workshop, and a Cupcake Workshop.

Visitors can also enjoy stage performances showcasing local artists. Other activities include Bicara Rohani by Ustaz Syed Abdul Kadir Aljoofre, a Curatorial Session (Rapat Kurator) for art enthusiasts, and a variety of activity booths. Interestingly, the program will also feature a projection mapping show on the National Art Gallery Ipoh building every night throughout the event, which will combine digital technology, creative expression, and an immersive experience for visitors.

The program will be officially launched on 19th September 2025 (Friday), at 9.00 p.m. The ceremony will also include the launch of the “Ipoh Suka Langka Digitalization” initiative and a prize-giving ceremony for the winners of the “Most Creative Neon Costume” competition.

Through its diverse activities, the program not only serves as a platform for community engagement but also marks an important milestone for the National Art Gallery Ipoh as a new landmark in Ipoh, Perak. The public is invited to attend and enliven this program, celebrating art, culture, and community in the city of Ipoh.

For more information, follow the National Art Gallery’s official social media platforms or visit www.artgallery.gov.my.

