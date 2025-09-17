Kota Kinabalu Welcomes Batik Air’s First Direct Flight From Seoul

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Batik Air has officially launched its new direct service between Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Sabah (KKIA) and Incheon International Airport, Seoul, on 12 September 2025.

Further strengthening the connection between East Malaysia and one of its most important tourism markets, the thrice-weekly service offers a convenient and seamless travel option for South Korean visitors while positioning Kota Kinabalu as a key tourism gateway in the region.

The inaugural flight was celebrated today with a warm Sabah-style welcome at KKIA, attended by Ms. Tay Shu Lan, Sabah Tourism Board (STB) Deputy Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Lee Thai Hung, Deputy Director General (Promotion II) of Tourism Malaysia; Ms. Haryanty Abu Bakar, Director of Tourism Malaysia Sabah; as well as airport authorities.

The festivities included a ceremonial water salute for the arriving aircraft, followed by passengers being treated to a traditional bead garlanding courtesy of STB and specially prepared goodies from Tourism Malaysia, as a vibrant cultural troupe added colour and excitement to the occasion with music and dance, reflecting Sabah’s local traditions and hospitality.

The importance of this connection is underscored by the strong demand from South Korea. From January to July 2025, Sabah recorded nearly 103,060 arrivals from the country, making it one of the state’s largest and fastest-growing international markets. In 2024 alone, Sabah recorded 192,059 Korean visitors. The new direct flights by Batik Air are expected to accelerate this growth by reducing travel time, enhancing accessibility, and providing travellers with greater flexibility in

planning their holidays.

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy expressed confidence in the route’s potential to benefit both destinations saying: “This new service marks an exciting step in Batik Air’s ongoing network growth, particularly in connecting East Malaysia to key cities across Asia. South Korea has long been an important market for Kota Kinabalu, and we are confident that this direct link will create more opportunities for cultural exchange, tourism growth, and

business collaboration.”

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy

He added that with this new route, Batik Air aims to attract more visitors to Kota Kinabalu and East Malaysia, while further supporting national efforts to welcome greater numbers of international travellers in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia 2026.

“On behalf of the Sabah State Government, I extend a warm welcome to all passengers arriving on Batik Air’s inaugural direct flight from Incheon, Seoul. We are incredibly grateful to Batik Air for their confidence in Sabah as a premier destination”, said Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Seri Christina Liew.

She described this new service as a significant boost for Sabah’s tourism sector. “With this addition, the total weekly flight connections from Seoul to Kota Kinabalu have increased from 25 to 28 flights weekly. This enhanced connectivity strengthens our position as a preferred destination for South Korean traveller, it is a testament to the strong and growing demand from this key market We are confident this route will be a success, bringing more visitors to experience

our unique culture and breathtaking natural beauty”, Liew said.

Mr. Lee Thai Hung, Deputy Director General (Promotion II) of Tourism Malaysia, added: “Tourism Malaysia is proud to support the launch of Batik Air’s Incheon–Kota Kinabalu service through our International and Charter Flight Matching Grant (GSPC) programme, as we gear up for upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026. This new route will give an option, not only strengthens Malaysia’s air connectivity with South Korea but also underscores our commitment to working with airline partners to enhance Malaysia’s presence in the South Korean market. This platform also will

generating sustainable, long-term benefits for both our tourism industry and the local economy”.

For visitors, the appeal of Kota Kinabalu lies in its unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. Travellers from South Korea are drawn to Sabah’s pristine tropical islands, lush rainforests, vibrant marine life, and the majestic Mount Kinabalu. The city also offers a variety of leisure activities, from diving and eco-tourism to cultural festivals and culinary experiences. With Batik Air’s direct ICN–BKI service, these attractions are now within easier reach, encouraging

longer stays and repeat visits.

The South Korean market has shown remarkable recovery since the reopening of international borders, driven by increased flight frequencies and collaborative tourism promotions. Industry stakeholders anticipate that the new Batik Air service will not only boost tourist arrivals but also stimulate the local economy through higher hotel occupancy rates, increased spending in dining and retail, and greater demand for guided tours and adventure activities. This development aligns with Sabah’s vision to diversify its tourism base and achieve its growth targets for 2025 and beyond.

