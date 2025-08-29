Resorts World Kijal And Fisheries Dept Boost Turtle Conservation At Kijal Beach

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Resorts World Kijal (RWK), a subsidiary of Genting Malaysia Bhd and the Department of Fisheries Terengganu, has elevated an ongoing turtle conservation initiative at Kijal Beach making it a landmark occasion. This initiative forms

part of the broader Genting Bersama Malaysia CSR commitment to protect endangered sea turtles and promote sustainable eco-practices along Malaysia’s east coast. The activation themed “Bersama Melindungi Warisan Lautan Kita”, focuses on environmental education, youth engagement, and hands-on conservation action, set against the natural beauty of one of Malaysia’s existing turtle nesting sites.

Real action, local impact

Held on 23 to 24 August, the event was graced by the Chief Assistant District Officer of Kemaman, Mrs. Hanum binti Isa @ Ghazali. The programme featured a symbolic release of 100 baby turtles at sunset and guided beach patrols, both led by Genting Green Generation (G3) conservation volunteers, an employee-driven initiative that champions environmental sustainability and community engagement under Genting Malaysia. To enhance and equip the attendees on awareness and conservation impact, there were educational sessions carried out by the Department of Fisheries Terengganu and WWF Malaysia.

Genting Green Generation (G3) members releasing turtle hatchlings to the sea during the Turtle Conservation Programme at Resorts World Kijal.

The programme continued the following day with a beach cleaning session along the 7.6 km stretch of Resorts World Kijal which amassed an impressive 450kg collection of waste, and ended the event with 30 coconut seedlings planting operations. The event was also supported by representatives from Nikon and the Photographic Society of Petaling Jaya.

Spencer Lee, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Public Relations, remarked, “We are deeply proud of this meaningful collaboration with Department of Fisheries Terengganu, which has been ongoing since 2023. At Genting Malaysia, we believe that the responsibility to protect our environment is not just an individual effort, but a shared commitment. That’s why we’ve actively engaged our G3 members in this initiative, to raise awareness, foster a sense of stewardship, and spark a ripple effect that reaches far beyond our organisation. Our hope is that

this effort blossoms into a powerful, community-driven movement, one that inspires lasting change. Together, we can be the change that safeguards our marine heritage for years to come.”

(From left) Ms. June Mah, Assistant Vice President, Social e-Commerce and Public

Communications, Resorts World Genting and Ms. Hanum binti Isa @ Ghazali, Chief Assistant District Officer, Kemaman District releasing baby turtles during the conservation programme at Resorts World Kijal.

The Department of Fisheries Terengganu also provided technical insights into Malaysia’s national turtle conservation efforts, helping contextualise the local threats and solutions relevant to the east coast region. According to Mrs. Norlizawati binti Ibrahim, Head of Conservation and Fisheries Protection Division, Department of Fisheries Terengganu, “The initiative carried out together with Resorts World Kijal is part of the ongoing efforts by the Department of Fisheries Terengganu to preserve Malaysia’s increasingly endangered turtle species. We have observed a growing number of turtle landings nationwide, which contributes to the recovery of turtle populations in our waters. Through this initiative, we can raise public awareness about the importance of protecting endangered species and the need to safeguard the environment.”

Kijal Beach, a precious nesting ground

Located in Kemaman, Kijal Beach serves as a critical habitat for endangered turtle species, including the Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas) and Hawksbill Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata). However, years of unregulated development, pollution, and egg poaching have led to drastic population declines.

A baby turtle makes its way to the sea after its release during the Turtle Conservation Programme at Resorts World Kijal.

The Department of Fisheries Terengganu notes that turtle landings have become increasingly rare, with only a small percentage of hatchlings surviving to adulthood. These sobering statistics highlight the urgency of conservation through private-public partnerships, supported by local communities.

Conservation tourism in action

As the venue host and main sponsor of this initiative, Resorts World Kijal is committed to positioning conservation as an integral part of the tourism experience. The activation reflects RWK’s long-term CSR direction under the Genting Malaysia master brand, to align hospitality with sustainability, offering guests opportunities to engage with nature in a responsible and impactful

way.

Members of Genting Green Generation (G3) highlight the waste collected during a 7.6 km beach cleaning drive at Resorts World Kijal.

“We’re proud to provide more than just a beachfront experience,” said Errol Christopher De Castro General Manager, Resorts World Kijal. “Through this partnership, our guests leave with new knowledge, a stronger connection to Malaysia’s biodiversity, and a chance to contribute to something that truly matters.”

Looking ahead

The success of this turtle conservation weekend that was further elevated through the partnerships involving several parties, sets the stage for future G3 and Genting Malaysia-led efforts in conservation and environmental outreach. Genting Malaysia and its partners aim to continue engaging youth, local communities, visitors and eco-conscious travelers in initiatives that protect Malaysia’s fragile ecosystems under the Genting Bersama Malaysia umbrella brand.

