PETRONAS’ With All Our Hearts: A Film That Celebrates The Spirit Of Rukun Negara

This National Day and Malaysia Day, PETRONAS unveils With All Our Hearts — a short film that shines a light on the timeless values of the Rukun Negara, the pledge that continues to unite Malaysians across generations.

Helmed by filmmaker Ismail Kamarul, a familiar name behind many PETRONAS festive films, the story unfolds in a classroom setting — capturing the everyday warmth of student life with a touch of sincerity and humour.

At its core, the film brings the Rukun Negara to life, reminding us of the shared values of unity, loyalty, justice, and morality that bind us together.

The narrative follows Cikgu Murni, a new teacher who realises that her students recite the Rukun Negara at assemblies more out of habit than understanding.

Determined to make a difference, she gently guides them to discover the deeper meaning of each of its five principles, showing how they form the pillars of our national unity.

Staying true to PETRONAS’ tradition of festive storytelling, the film draws from everyday Malaysian moments to inspire reflection and togetherness. Aligned with the national theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”, it invites all Malaysians to see the pledge not merely as words, but as promises to live by with sincerity.

PETRONAS Vice President of Group Strategic Relations and Communications, Ir. Norafizal Mat Saad said, “The Rukun Negara is more than a pledge we recite. It is an enduring promise that calls us to honour our shared values in every action we take.

“This is what inspired us to produce this film for every Malaysian to embrace. May these values, when truly lived, keep us united as one nation, with all our hearts.”

‘With All Our Hearts’ is now available on PETRONAS’ official YouTube channel.

