Ombak Villa Langkawi Expands Dining, Leisure With Piknik & Sky Lounge Rooftop Bistro

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ombak Villa Langkawi (OVL), part of M K Land Holdings Berhad’s hospitality portfolio, has expanded its dining and leisure offerings with the launch of two new lifestyle destinations: Piknik @ Senja by Ombak Villa Langkawi (SENJA) and Sky Lounge | Rooftop Bistro @ Kuala Melaka Inn (KMI).

The additions mark OVL’s continued push to elevate guest experiences while offering both travellers and locals fresh ways to enjoy Langkawi.

Complementing existing favourites like Bayu Restaurant and Amai Bistro, the new outlets showcase OVL’s vision of creating a complete spectrum of dining and leisure experiences — from slow coffee moments by the sea to lively nights on the rooftop.

Piknik @ SENJA – Coffee, Sunsets & Community

Photo: A collaboration with Langkawi favourite Halaman.1295, Piknik reflects OVL’s support for local businesses while fostering community spirit.

Set against golden-hour views of the Andaman Sea with Gunung Machinchang on the horizon, Piknik brings together artisanal coffee culture and the carefree joy of a beachside picnic.

The eco-conscious venue is open to both resort guests and the public every Friday to Sunday, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Its official launch took place last Friday.

Sky Lounge | Rooftop Bistro @ KMI – Nights With A View

Photo: With a vibrant ambiance, flavour-packed menus curated by OVL’s chefs, and affordable drinks, it’s designed as a relaxed yet lively hangout spot.

Over at Kuala Melaka Inn, the new Sky Lounge | Rooftop Bistro sits on the 6th floor, offering panoramic views of Padang Mat Sirat, the Andaman Sea, and surrounding greenery.

Its grand opening on Saturday was marked with Malam Pesta Muda Mudi, a nostalgic celebration of Malaysia’s golden entertainment era, paying tribute to the legacy of P. Ramlee and his peers.

The outlet opens daily (except Wednesdays) from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, with themed nights including the Merdeka Countdown Rooftop Party on 30 August.

Strengthening Langkawi’s Tourism Appeal

“These new offerings reflect OVL’s dedication to enhancing guest experiences while strengthening Langkawi’s tourism appeal. Ultimately, they are about reimagining how people experience the island,” said Nazri Tumin, Deputy Chief Operating Officer of M K Land.

He added, “Through Piknik and Sky Lounge | Rooftop Bistro, we continue to collaborate with local businesses, enrich the visitor experience, and strengthen Langkawi’s positioning as a vibrant, culturally rich destination.

“Our long-term vision is for OVL to be more than a resort — but a catalyst in Langkawi’s tourism evolution, aligned with LADA’s vision of sustainable growth that benefits the community, state, and nation.”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.